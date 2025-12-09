Alexa Lemieux Blames Estranged Spouse for End of Marriage

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alexa Lemieux has responded to Brennon Lemieux’s recent divorce filing.

As previously reported, the latter Love Is Blind star officially ended his marriage to his former co-star and estranged wife after four years as husband and wife.

The split came just one year after Alexa and Brennon welcomed their first child, a girl named Vienna.

Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Lemieux attend Netflix Summer Break at Santa Monica Pier on July 17, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Alexa believes Brennon is the person responsible for the couple’s break-up.

She argued in her legal response (which was filed on December 8) that she is owed more money when it comes to divvying up the pair’s estate for several reasons… one of which was because she said her estranged partner was at “fault in the breakup of the marriage.”

We’re not certain what this means. It may be an accusation of infidelity.

Moreover, the reality TV personality requested that she receives more due to her need for future support and attorney fees, as well as Brennon’s alleged wasting of community assets.

Alexa Lemieux attends Hasbro Game Zone Event In Dallas at The Shops at Park Lane on November 8, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Hasbro)

Back on December 3, Brennon said in his documents that the couple’s marriage had “become insupportable” due to “conflict of personalities” that don’t allow for any “reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

He also requested to retain any assets he had before getting married.

The star and Alexa got married in June 2021 during Love Is Blind season 3, which aired on Netflix the next year. As mentioned above, the spouses welcomed daughter Vienna in July 2024.

For her part, Alexa has now asked that her separate property be confirmed as her sole property going forward.

(Netflix)

Just one day before sharing news of the separation, Alexa uploaded a photo dump of November images that included a family photo with Brennon and Vienna visiting Santa.

Back when the two announced their divorce, things sounded rather amicable.

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” they previously wrote in a joint statement.

“This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared,” the couple continued, adding:

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way.

“While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”