1000-lb Sisters Spoilers:A Wedding! A Girlfriend! And More!

As previously reported and detailed, 1000-lb Sisters will soon return for Season 8.

Based on the official promo released several days ago, however, many fans are now wondering already if there will be a Season 9.

Why?

Because this preview featured far more tension than we’ve ever witnessed before between Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton, the siblings and leads of this long-running reality show.

(TLC)

“It feels like we’re drifting apart,” Tammy says in a confessional interview about her sister at one point in the video. “She used to be my best friend.”

Could executives be manufacturing drama for the camera? For the sake of ratings and to keep the series on the air?

Absolutely.

But it at least looks and at least sounds rather serious and legitimate.

“I can’t handle her toxic ass no more,” Amy says elsewhere while trying to hold back tears in the preview. “I’m done.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

We don’t know exactly when these episodes were shot, but we hadn’t heard much in recent weeks or even months of issues between the Slatons.

Tammy recently got new teeth.

Amy recently got married.

They’re each accomplishing a lot on their own, that’s for certain. But this doesn’t reveal very much about their relationship.

Looking ahead, meanwhile?

Tammy Slaton says on Season 7 that she’s now dating a woman. (TLC)

TLC has released the official synopsis for 1000-lb Sisters Season 8. Consider yourself SPOILER WARNED and scroll down for a glance at what’s to come…

TLC’s hit series 1000-LB SISTERS returns this January with an all-new season filled with major milestones, bold moves, and plenty of family drama. Sisters Amy and Tammy are stepping into transformative chapters of their lives, and nothing is off-limits when the new season of 1000-LB SISTERS premieres Tuesday, January 6 at 9PM ET/PT.

Amy is deep in wedding-planning mode as she prepares to marry Brian in a Halloween celebration that promises to be anything but ordinary. From haunting details to a lively bachelorette bash in New Orleans, Amy is pulling out all the spooky stops to make her big day unforgettable.

Tammy is embracing a life-altering new chapter of her own. Following her transformative skin-removal surgery, she’s officially ‘adulting’ – taking on a volunteer position at an animal shelter, and more responsibilities than ever at nearly 40.

She’s also planning to move in with her girlfriend, Andrea, and their relationship takes center stage as Tammy steps into greater independence and new opportunities.

Nevertheless, while love is in the air, tensions between the sisters are boiling over like never before. Family dynamics, envy, and personal growth collide, bringing the drama, heart, and humor that define 1000-LB SISTERS.