Young Bleed Cause of Death: Rapper Passes Away at 51

We have tragic news to report from the world of music today:

Rapper Young Bleed, best known for his 1997 hit “How You Do That,” has passed away at the age of 51.

News of his passing comes courtesy of the artist’s son Ty’Gee Ramon.

Rapper Young Bleed has passed away at the age of 51. (YouTube)

Young Bleed’s son confirms cause of death

“I’m here to confirm as his oldest child that he has gained his wings. My dad was 51 years old,” Ramon said in a video posted to Instagram Monday night.

“Rip to the biggest legend I kno…. Young bleed!!! Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here I got u,” he captioned the post, adding:

“I’m glad he went out in style!!!! One time fa the one time.”

The aneurysm that killed Young Bleed occurred just hours after he performed in a Verzuz battle event that pitted New Orleans hip hop crews No Limit and Cash Money against each other.

Young Bleed — whose real name was Glenn Clifton Jr. — made the No Limit side proud with an energetic performance.

Alas, it would be his final time taking the stage, as Clifton lost consciousness at an after-party and never recovered.

Ramon explained that due to the timing, it’s been widely rumored that drugs were involved.

He insists, however, that his father died of natural causes:

“People thought it was deeper than that, but it was more of a natural thing,” he said.

Clifton’s condition was first revealed by fellow rapper Master P, who posted about his longtime friend and collaborator while he was still in the ICU.

“@snoopdogg and I was just talking about how we have to love eachother while we here! We just turned up with our brother @therealyoungbleed @verzuztv,” he wrote, adding:

“Thanks for all y’all prayers and we need more prayers for him and his family as he fights in ICU #GodGotUs #NoLimitSoldier Tell your people you love them every time they walk out the door.”

Our thoughts go out to Young Bleed’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.