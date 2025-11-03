Why Has Taylor Swift Stopped Attending Travis Kelce’s Away Games?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a crushing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, bringing the team’s record to 5-4.

The Chiefs have struggled mightily on the road this season, a situation that’s led many fans to wonder why the defending AFC champs have been traveling without their most famous fan.

Yes, Taylor Swift was not present at last night’s loss in Buffalo, and her absence did not come as a surprise.

Taylor has only attended Chiefs home games so far this year, and both football fans and Swifties are wondering why that is.

Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

After all, Taylor used to make time for the team no matter where they were playing — even when she was in the midst of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Now, more than halfway through what is probably Travis Kelce’s final NFL season, she seems to have lost interest in traveling with the Chiefs.

Theories abound as to why Taylor has been attending fewer games this year.

Some say the pop icon is side-stepping the spotlight because of the tepid response to her Life of a Showgirl album.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

And if that weren’t ridiculous enough, there are folks who believe that Taylor and Travis are enduring a rough patch in their relationship.

We suppose that’s possible, but Taylor and Travis just got engaged over the summer, so that seems unlikely.

Also, Taylor is still attending Chiefs home games, so her decision not to travel with the team likely has little to do with her relationship.

Instead, it seems that Taylor has been opting out of away games for purely practical reasons.

Taylor Swift arrives ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Insiders say Taylor is sticking to home games due to security concerns and the logistical nightmares that arise from traveling with the team.

“She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable,” a source tells Page Six.

“Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance.”

Indeed, Taylor has taken additional security measures even when attending home games at Arrowhead Stadium, so that explanation makes perfect sense.

Some have claimed that she grew increasingly concerned for her safety following the recent murder of Charlie Kirk, but no one in Taylor’s camp has confirmed that claim.

Whatever the case, we’re guessing Taylor will make an exception to her “no away games” rule if the Chiefs earn the right to compete in San Francisco in February.