Kody & Robyn Brown Consider Potential New Sister Wife After Woman Asks to Meet Them

Are you itching to join Kody and Robyn Brown in sister-matrimony?

According to the failed polygamist, one woman reached out, expressing an interest becoming a new wife.

Robyn wasn’t happy — but maybe not for the reasons that you’d expect.

And, in a nauseating turn of phrase, she explained how she could understand how irresistibly attractive Kody must seem.

Beginning to tear up, Robyn Brown considers potential changes to her family. (Image Credit: TLC)

A woman allegedly wants to join Kody and Robyn Brown as a new sister wife

On the Sunday, November 2 episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown claimed to Robyn that a woman made contact.

He did not share too many details, but alleged that she wanted to get to know the two of them. As a prelude to potentially joining their family, of course.

Robyn explained to the camera that this upset her — because it is bad protocol.

According to her, seeking to even explore joining a plural marriage (or, in this case, making it plural once again) should go through at least one wife. That would be her, the only remaining wife.

However, she’s not against it entirely. Viewers watched as Robyn processed the idea of a new sister wife.

Speaking to the ‘Sister Wives’ confessional camera is Kody Brown, as charming as ever. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Truth be told, for one split second, I kind of go, ‘Hmm,'” Robyn told the camera.

She shared: “For a split second, I think, ‘Oh, wouldn’t this be great?'”

Robyn highlighted: “‘This is what I’ve always wanted for my life.'”

However, she then added: “And, [then I go], ‘Hmm, how would they fit?’”

In 2014, Robyn joined an existing four-person marriage as Kody’s newest wife. Sister Wives viewers watched, almost in real time, as the remainder of the entire plural marriage unraveled — largely over favoritism.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Robyn Brown explains polygamist protocols to ‘Sister Wives’ viewers. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘That’s going to make any girl’s eggs drop’

However, Robyn Brown was quick to emphasize how she could see how Kody is simply irresistible.

“When a young woman sees a married stable man,” she announced, “that is attractive.”

Well, say what you will about Kody, but he is married.

“He’s figured out some of his bullcrap,” Robyn alleged.

“He’s got a wife that’s happy,” the famously tearful Sister Wives star described.

On ‘Sister Wives,’ failed polygamist Kody Brown speaks dramatically to the camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

“And he knows how to be a dad,” Robyn said of the man who is estranged from most of his adult children.

This is when she said something that will haunt us for the rest of our days.

“I mean, like, I’m sorry, but that’s going to make any girl’s eggs drop,” Robyn quipped.

Thanks for the spine-chilling commentary!

Robyn then reiterated: “Any young woman would be like, ‘Oh, he is marriageable material because he’s already married.’”

It does not appear that Robyn Brown likes what she’s hearing on ‘Sister Wives.’ (Image Credit: TLC)

Does a guy with three ex-wives still have this ‘married and stable’ rizz that she’s describing?

Some might question Robyn Brown’s belief in Kody’s alleged allure, especially given that he very famously has three ex-wives. Is that still appealing?

“I need to own the failure of the family. This is wise, because I was the leader,” he told the cameras.

“Robyn and I are talking about plural marriage, another wife hypothetically coming in,” Kody acknowledged.

“And,” he explained, “I’m going, ‘No,’ because how you do anything is how you do everything. And we’ll screw that one up too.” Rare self-awareness win for Kody!

“I’m so scared of it now, I don’t even know how I would consider it,” Robyn confessed to her husband. “That’s the only answer I’ve got. … I’m perfectly fine with you.