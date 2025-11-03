Diplo: I Used to Date Katy Perry AND Justin Trudeau

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Diplo has a unique perspective on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Years before the former Canadian PM became linked with the pop star, he dated her.

But, during a recent talk, Diplo announced that he has another link to the couple.

He somewhat nonchalantly stated that he also once dated Trudeau. Wait, what?

On the ‘Smart Girl Dumb Questions’ podcast, Diplo sits down for a chat. (Image Credit: YouTube)

During an appearance on the Smart Girl Dumb Questions podcast, Diplo made an eye-opening claim about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

Or, more specifically, about the latter.

During the chat, Diplo and host Nayeema Raza discussed Quebec, one of Canada’s most polarizing provinces. (It’s probably a dead heat between Quebec and Alberta)

Diplo characterized the province as “horny.”

Raza commented that Canada boasted “a hot prime minister.” That would be in the past tense, as Trudeau stopped being PM a week or so before spring began. Mark Carney is currently Prime Minister. It is probably safe to say that Raza was not referring to him.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau arrives ahead of an appearance by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Senate Chamber for the State Opening of Parliament during an official visit to Canada on May 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images)

Raza noted that Perry is now dating Trudeau, whom Diplo dated many years ago.

To that, the DJ offered an unexpected announcement.

After acknowledging that he had dated Perry, Diplo added: “I did date Trudeau, too.”

He commented: “That was a weird one though.”

Diplo explained: “Because I’m just … I’m not in the positions.”

Is he serious?

Obviously, people were instantly abuzz with speculation.

Despite his occasional political controversies, Justin Trudeau has been something of a sex symbol for years.

He’s genuinely good-looking, not just in the “if I had to pick a world leader instead of a hot person” sense.

However, the podcast’s own YouTube account stepped in to clarify things after a commenter asked.

“lol!! no that part was a joke,” the account clarified. Oh well, so much for that.

It took a YouTube comment by the official account to clear things up. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Just to be clear, the part about Diplo and Perry was not a joke.

Back in 2014, the two seemed inseparable at music industry events — including Coachella.

Memorably, Perry faced a question in 2017 to rank three of her former lovers. At the time, all three were exes.

A somewhat bashful Perry ranked Diplo as the last of three. To be fair, first and second were John Mayer and Orlando Bloom, respectively.

Or, as Diplo later quipped, he took the bronze medal in the “sex Olympics.” An excellent way to frame that.

Singer Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Was this in good taste?

It’s natural to crack a joke about your most famous ex’s pretty famous new relationship.

Perhaps Diplo did not believe that anyone would believe that he had once dated Justin Trudeau, in and of itself or while the former PM is dating Katy Perry. That would be, among other things, quite the coincidence.

(Not that plenty of people haven’t dated two members of a couple before either of them meet. Just most of them aren’t celebrities, or whatever Diplo is, and then announce it to the world)

Is it a problem that Diplo likely didn’t think that people would take his announcement seriously? Maybe. Casual biphobia is a problem. Though famous men joking about boning each other might do more to counter biphobia than people think.

Either way, it sounds like Justin Trudeau hasn’t gotten that bronze medal banging yet. Maybe one day. Maybe one day.