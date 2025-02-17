Tom Hanks Mocks Donald Trump Supporters, Gets Dragged by Team MAGA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As you may have heard, Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday night.

The show was generally well received, too, with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively making their first public appearance since It Ends With Us Gate and with Pete Davidson reuniting with ex-lover Kim Kardashian.

But a bunch of people on social media are shaking their heads over one particular segment on the special.

And it featured Tom Hanks … of all, non-normally-controversial people.

Tom Hanks on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special. (NBC)

The multiple-time Oscar winner made a cameo on the Black Jeopardy sketch, appearing as the character of a Donald Trump voter named Doug.

Wearing a Make America Great Again red baseball cap, Hanks jokingly refused to shake hands with Kenan Thompson (presumably due to his skin color) and acted in general like a dumb and racist doofus.

Just like the average Donald Trump supporter?

This seemed to be what Saturday Night Live was getting at, wouldn’t you agree?

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Trump, of course, just won the Presidency for the second time in November and was sworn in to the oval office on January 20.

He even won the popular vote this time around.

Like him, hate him or think he’s a wannabe dictator who hates poor people and minorities and has no concept of policy in any way, shape or form… one cannot argue that Trump has many fans out there.

Which is why many of them jumped on Instagram and Twitter in the wake of Hanks’ SNL cameo and made their opinions on the sketch well known.

(Instagram)

Here is a sampling of some of the harshest critiques:

This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter. Trump won the popular vote. This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting.

SNL acts like they get payouts from USAID too. DOGE should audit them.

SNL just went off my radar.

Hanks did have some folks in his corner, however. To wit:

Tom Hanks is a brilliant actor. He really captured the look and vacant eyes of MAGA cult folks.

Bless Tom Hanks. There’s not enough money on the planet for me to wear that stupid ass cap.

I saw someone complain about the bit with Tom hanks because it politicized the sketch…….. exactly what show do you think you’re watching.