Sally Kirkland Cause of Death: Beloved Actress Passes Away Days After Entering Hospice

We have sad news to report out of Hollywood today:

Sally Kirkland — the actress best known for her Oscar-nominated role in the 1987 film Anna — has passed away.

She was 84 years old.

Actress Sally Kirkland attends the VIP Reception at the 14th Annual Diversity Awards Gala held at the Century Plaza Hotel on November 19, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Her death comes just days after Kirkland entered hospice care after being diagnosed with dementia.

No cause of death has been revealed. Kirkland had reportedly suffered injuries in a recent fall, a development that led her loved ones to check her into hospice.

News of Kirkland’s passing comes courtesy of TMZ, who has reportedly been in contact with her loved ones.

Most recent updates have come from a GoFundMe page that Kirkland’s family set up to defray the cost of her medical care.

That page has not yet been updated with news of her death.

Sally Kirkland attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch at BOA Steakhouse on January 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love,” the most recent message reads, adding:

“Sally is on hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally,” it continues, adding:

“This past year Sally fractured four bones in her neck, right wrist, and her left hip.

“While recovering she developed two separate life-threatening infections,” the post continues.

“The combination of these injuries and infections have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover.”

Actress Sally Kirkland attends the “The Most Hated Woman In America” premiere 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals on March 14, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

A former member of Andy Warhol’s Factory circle, Kirkland has appeared in over 250 film and television projects in her 60-year career.

She gained a new level of fame in 1987, when she earned a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for the independent film Anna.

She went on to appear in films like Bruce Almighty and JFK. She also had roles on a wide variety of TV shows, including Charlie’s Angels, Roseanne, Murder, She Wrote, The Nanny, and Felicity.

Sally Kirkland is survived by her godson and filmmaker Coty Galloway (Baily) and three cousins, Brookie, Katherine, and Tina Kirkland.

Our thoughts go out to her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.