Sally Kirkland Enters Hospice Care Following Dementia Diagnosis

We have a sad update to report in the ongoing health battle of a legendary Hollywood actress.

Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Sally Kirkland has entered hospice care after being diagnosed with dementia.

News of Kirkland’s condition comes courtesy of an update on her GoFundMe page:

Actress Sally Kirkland arrives at the Pre-Golden Globes DPA Gifting Lounge hosted by Nathalie Dubois held at the The Peninsula Hotel on January 8, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Katy Winn/Getty Images)

“Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love,” the new message reads, adding:

“Sally is on hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally.”

The GoFundMe was created in November of 2024 to help Sally deal with the financial strain caused by her “significant health crisis.”

“This past year Sally fractured four bones in her neck, right wrist, and her left hip,” reads a message from that time.

Sally Kirkland attends the 18th Annual International Beverly Hills Film Festival Opening Night Gala Premiere of “Benjamin” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on April 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“While recovering she developed two separate life-threatening infections,” the post continues.

“The combination of these injuries and infections have required extensive hospitalizations and rehab beyond the 100 days insurance will cover.”

Last month, the organizers posted another update, this time revealing that Kirkland had been injured after suffering a bad fall in the shower.

“Sally sends her love to everyone. It has been a challening few months for Sally as her health continues to struggle,” the organizers said.

Sally Kirkland attends the screening of “Call Me By Your Name” at AFI FEST 2017 Presented By Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI)

“She had a fall in the shower, when she was left unattended; injuring her ribs, foot, along with cuts and bruises.

“We are continuing to try raise money to cover the gaps between income and care costs. Thank you for all the love, support, and care for Sally.”

The page has raised more than $58,000 toward its goal of $65,000.

A former member of Andy Warhol’s Factory circle, Kirkland has appeared in over 250 film and television projects in her 60-year career.

She gained a new level of fame in 1987, when she earned a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for the independent film Anna.

She went on to appear in films like Bruce Almighty and JFK. She also had roles on a wide variety of TV shows, including Charlie’s Angels, Roseanne, Murder, She Wrote, The Nanny, and Felicity.

Our thoughts go out to Sally Kirkland and her loved ones during this difficult time.