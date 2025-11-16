Sophie Turner Pregnant: The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Sophie Turner has been pregnant more than once — and it was not always by design.

Following her split with ex-husband Joe Jonas, the beloved actress has been making changes in her life.

She found a new boyfriend. Despite reports of a split, they appear to be together again.

Does she have another child on the way? Here’s everything that we know:

Sophie Turner speaks onstage during the “Engineering the Impossible” panel discussion on day two of SXSW London 2025 at the Truman Brewery on June 03, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jack Taylor/Getty Images for SXSW London)

Sophie Turner has two children

In July of 2020, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child.

That child was Willa, their first daughter.

In early 2024, the actress opened up to British Vogue about feeling uncertain when she first became pregnant.

However, she soon realized that, despite her doubts, she did want to become a mother.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Two years after becoming parents, in July of 2022, Sophie and Joe welcomed Baby #2.

The erstwhile couple named their second daughter Delphine.

Both children became the subject of a bitter custody dispute when Sophie and Joe split.

However, it appears that the conflict has died down.

After four years, they filed for divorce

Late in the summer of 2023, Joe Jonas filed to divorce Sophie Turner after only a couple of weeks of split speculation.

She apparently learned about the filing online, the same as the rest of us did.

What followed was something very rare in the world of celebrity divorces: a soon-to-be ex-husband receiving massive backlash.

A hamfisted and wildly inconsistent smear campaign took off against Sophie. Whether Joe approved of it or not, he received a lot of angry social media messages.

The smear campaign soon died down. This is, again, extremely rare.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Of course, the unexplained silence of the divorce-related vitriol has not put any of the mom-shaming on pause.

The Blast reported on much more recent instances of very strange commenters slamming Sophie for her demeanor at a festival — or perhaps simply for attending one at all when she is a mother.

It’s good to remember that there are entire tabloid ecosystems that generate profits from disparaging famous women. There’s a market for that. A sick appetite.

You don’t need a high-powered divorce attorney and a PR firm to smear a famous woman.

Sophie Turner hosts Summer St-Germain Hugo Spritz SoirÃ©e at La Terrasse at Nordstrom on June 17, 2025. (Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for St-Germain)

Is Sophie Turner pregnant?

More recently, Sophie Turner has been in a relationship with Peregrine Pearson.

Peregrine is the son of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray.

(Sometimes, it is wise to close your eyes and remind yourself to Europe is not real, and it cannot hurt you)

Though their romance has appeared to be on-again, off-again, recent evidence suggests that they are currently together.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 10, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

However, at this time, there is no evidence that Sophie Turner is pregnant.

We know based upon past experience that, if she were expecting, she might not rush to share the news.

But given that her most recent outing involved wearing a bralette instead of a shirt (wise, when attending a summer festival), it would take a minor feat of illusion magic to conceal a baby bump.

If she had one. Which she does not.

Perhaps, one day, Sophie will opt to have more kids if she likes. But she has two amazing kids already.