Real Housewives of New York City Shocker: Goodbye, Jenna Lyons!

We’ve got another Real Housewives of New York City cast shake-up.

On November 21, Jenna Lyons announced she will not be returning for to the franchise for its possible upcoming 16th season.

She explained as much in an emotional Instagram post this weekend.

Jenna Lyons attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 3, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“The rumors …..Are true,” the former J. Crew Creative Director wrote to fans and followers.

“I was grateful to be asked to join season 16 of RHONY ‘as a friend of ‘- knowing my personal life was not really available to be filmed, we agreed that made sense.”

The fashion icon — who joined the Bravo program for season 14 in 2022 — went on to say that she eventually realized being a supporting cast member simply wasn’t for her.

“After thinking it through I have made the difficult decision not return to the show,” she continued. “I would be the oldest and only openly gay woman on the show and feel like this is an opportunity for a new dynamic to emerge.”

Jenna Lyons attends the Marie Claire and Who What Wear Friends & Family Dinner at The Corner Store on September 8, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Marie Claire and Who What Wear)

At the time she jumped on board this series, Lyons was one of many new faces in The Big Apple.

Back in May, meanwhile, sources indicated that The Real Housewives of New York City had been canceled.

“We’re trying to figure that show out,” said an insider to Page Six back then of the future of this franchise. “We want to figure it out. We think there’s still life in it.”

That may be debatable.

But if the show does go on, Lyons will not be a part of it.

Jenna Lyons attends the Marc Jacobs 2025 Runway Show at New York Public Library on February 3, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

In her latest message, Lyons made a point profess her love and gratitude for costars Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan and Racquel Chevremont.

“I have so much respect and gratitude to the Entire BRAVO team who produced the show with grace and care,” she shared. “I am so grateful to @bravoandy for the opportunity and support.”

Concluded the 57-year old:

And most importantly to all the fans who have said hi on the street, asked for a photo, supported me here on instagram. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU !!!!- it’s so incredibly meaningful. I will be watching and bitching from the sidelines with love and outfit judgement.

Following a polarizing season 15, Brynn Whitfield announced her departure in June after serious drama with Ubah… while newcomer Rebecca Minkoff walked away four months prior after receiving mixed reviews from fans.

The series really may not come back, folks.