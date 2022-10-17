The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14: Meet the New Cast!

Out with the old.

In with the very new.

As previously reported, The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 will feature a many fresh names and faces, as the long-running franchise undergoes a significant reboot in the hopes of recapturing its former ratings-based glory.

And now? In the wake of BravoCon 2022 taking place over the weekend in The Big Apple?

We can confirm the identities of each new cast member, along with a few more pressing details:

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are officially set to star on Season 14.

Filming will start this fall.

New episodes will premiere in 2023.

The network announced it was revamping this series in March — in addition to launching a “Legacy” version of the show featuring Big Apple-based alums from its original run.

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for The Real Housewives fo New York City,” Andy Cohen said at the time, referencing controversial storylines involving Ramona Singer and other longtime stars.

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

Cohen also noted back then the two programs will “take into account everything that our passionate audience has really been telling us over the last year,” which featured a major ratings drop and the cancellation of the Season 13 reunion.

So… who are these brand new additions?

Sai De Silva is an Afro-Latina, born and raised in New York. She is the creative director of Scout the City, which originated as a passion project blog and quickly evolved into an online lifestyle destination.

Scout the City chronicles Sai’s adventures of chic parenting from her home in Brooklyn where she resides with husband David Craig and their two children, London and Rio.

Jenna Lyons is former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group, where she was widely recognized as the creative force behind the American retail chain’s rise from floundering catalogue chain to one of the most coveted fashion brands in the US.

Lyons is now Co-Founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand, LoveSeen.

She resides in New York City with her son Beckett.

Ubah Hassan is a Somalian model and philanthropist who moved to New York and made it her home.

At a young age, Ubah fled to Kenya with her dad and brother, but later moved to Canada where she was spotted by a photographer and was subsequently signed by a modeling agency.

Ubah is also an entrepreneur and the founder of UBAHHOT, a hot sauce company she built from scratch.

Erin Dana Lichy is a funny, confident and candid New Yorker, raised in Manhattan as one of five children in a close-knit Israeli family.

A born go-getter, Erin became a real estate agent at 19 and owns her own home renovation and design firm, Homegirl. Erin’s husband is an attorney and owner of Lichy Law.

The couple share three children together and live in Tribeca.

Lizzy Savetsky is a digital influencer, activist, mom of three and wife to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky.

Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Savetsky moved to New York for college and, after a brief stint back in her home state, returned to the Big Apple.

Lizzy uses her platform to express her style, educate others on her deep-rooted beliefs and hosts Instagram show “Bashert,” where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.

Jessel Taank is an outgoing and unreserved fashion publicist and brand consultant, known for thinking outside the box. Jessel, who is of British-Indian descent, met her husband, financier Pavit Randhawa, after they were introduced by a friend at a bar.

Romance didn’t spark immediately and they remained close friends for years before they began to date.

The two got married in Mexico in 2014 and have twin boys.

Brynn Whitfield is a brand marketing and communications professional.

A cheeky “trophy wife in training,” Brynn has a penchant for interior design, fashion and hosting dinner parties from her (small but mighty) West Village apartment.

Originally from a small town in the Midwest, Brynn was raised by her grandmother who taught her invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman and the true meaning of hard work.