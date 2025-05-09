The Real Housewives New York City: CANCELED by Bravo!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

And then there was one… fewer.

On Friday afternoon, Page Six reported that Bravo has — for all intents and purposes — pulled the plug on The Real Housewives New York City.

The cable network has no plans to release or film any new episodes.

(Bravo)

The series premiered in 2008, helping to launch the careers of cast members such as Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon.

Of the original Real Housewives programs, only the Beverly Hills version has been on the air longer.

In late 2022, the franchise underwent a major reboot, introducing new women and attempting to shift direction from what many viewers considered at the time to be stale storylines and played-out characters.

According to this same Page Six article, there are “hopes” to once again restructure or recast the Big Apple series… but hope can be a dangerous thing, as Morgan Freeman once said in The Shawshank Redemption.

It seems unlikely we’ll see The Real Housewives New York City again on Bravo.

This lineup of the Season 13 Real Housewives of New York City appeared during a midseason promo. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“We’re trying to figure that show out,” said an insider to this outlet of the future of this franchise. “We want to figure it out. We think there’s still life in it.”

That opinion seems debatable.

The show has been on for 15 seasons at this point and veteran such as Frankel have already trashed how producers previously tried to update the cast.

“The new girls, I’m sure they’re lovely. I haven’t seen the show. I am actually sure they are lovely,” Bethenny said on TikTok this March, adding of the women who got replace by newcomers:

“But these women, as they got older, just got dropped off at the side of the road.”

Bethenny Frankel attends the Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As loyal Bravo viewers know well, The Real Housewives of Miami was taken off the air 2013 and didn’t return until 2021. But it did return. So there’s always a chance, we suppose.

Attempts in the past to overhaul the cast have stumbled because many New York women don’t want to be involved, a Page Six source also claims.

“At this point they seen peoples marriages ruined, their kids lives ruined, their businesses ruined,” says this individual. “It’s just not a very desirable thing to sign up for.”

Just this week, meanwhile, Bravo announced it was moving ahead with The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.

It’ll take the women in that state a few years, they must figure, to learn how their lives will also be ruined by reality television.