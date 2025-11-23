HGTV Is Airing Christmas Movies For Some Reason … and Viewers Are Not Happy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When HGTV fans tune into their favorite network, they’re used to seeing beloved renovation and house-hunting shows like Home Town, Fixer to Fabulous, or My Lottery Dream Home.

But lately, they’ve been surprised by the sight of Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf.

Yes, they might be beloved Christmas classics, but viewers are perplexed as to why Elf and Home Alone have been cropping up on HGTV in recent weeks.

HGTV fans are irate about the network’s decision to air ‘Elf’ and other classic Christmas films. (YouTube)

HGTV fans vent their frustration following unexpected programming

On Reddit and elsewhere, HGTV diehards have expressed their frustration with the fact that the network’s usual content has been pre-empted in favor of holiday programming.

“This is the second week in a row that some lame a-s old movie is on HGTV. Where are the design shows?!? If this is the new direction of HGTV, I’m out!” one user wrote, according to Parade.

Many viewers agreed with that sentiment — and they were not shy about sharing their opinions.

“I love Elf, but I’d be highly pissed if I noticed it was on HGTV. But this is why I don’t mess with cable anymore,” one user wrote.

HGTV fans are irate about the network’s decision to air ‘Home Alone’ and other classic Christmas films. (YouTube)

“It’s cheap, like HGTV has become,” added another.

“HGTV is taking the path MTV took in the ’90s when they began moving away from playing actual music videos,” yet another viewer chimed in.

“I’m so disappointed with @hgtv. No Izzy Does it. No Flipping El Moussas. No Farm House Fixer. No Down Home Fab. No point in tuning in. I officially removed #hgtv from my saved channels. It was good while it lasted,” another viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

For many, the frustration stems from the fact that there are many networks airing holiday movies this time of year, but there’s only one place where they can catch Flip or Flop.

Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa, and Heather Rae El Moussa appear on a promo for The Flip Off on HGTV. (Image Credit: HGTV)

For a lot of viewers, these shows are the ultimate comfort viewing, and they may feel that they need their fix more than ever during the stressful holiday season.

So will HGVT execs heed the complaints of their most fervent fans?

Well, there are no plans to re-air Elf or Home Alone in the days ahead.

But to the chagrin of many HGTV fans, the network will be airing the 2023 holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane during prime time on Thanksgiving.

So you might just be better off tuning out your drunk uncle by cranking the volume on the football game that night.