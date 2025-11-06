Megyn Kelly Wants Meghan Markle Stripped of Royal Titles Like Andrew, Claims Leftists …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Megyn Kelly is slamming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

She’s even drawing comparisons to disgraced former prince Andrew.

As he lost his titles, she says, so should the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Andrew is accused of heinous crimes. But it seems that, in Kelly’s eyes, a “cringe’ World Series celebration deserves the same treatment if she personally dislikes you.

On her podcast, Megyn Kelly encourages listeners to invest in gold through one of her sponsors. Say what you will, but her listeners are the target audience for this kind of thing. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Megyn Kelly is not a Meghan Markle fan, does not want an ‘As Ever’ gift basket

Once again, Megyn Kelly is channeling her inability to be normal about anyone or anything — this time, taking aim at Meghan Markle.

The former Fox News host and former NBC host (remember that?) is now a podcaster, yapping to Patreon subscribers but also putting her screeds onto YouTube.

In her latest rant about Markle, Kelly made a series of claims. Starting with what appears to be accusing the Duchess of hypocrisy for … something or another.

According to her, Markle “is dining out over here on the British Royal titles.”

She griped: “It’s so absurd, the family she called racist, the people she called racist.”

Sitting down for an interview in August 2025, Meghan Markle had a very clear understanding of her critics. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

To be clear, we don’t think that Kelly is claiming that Markle is counting on her marriage into the British royal family to get her complimentary meals.

Rather, it sounds like she is non-literally accusing Markle of using this connection to market herself.

Kelly’s real issue, however, seems to be that Markle has highlighted the racism that she has experienced.

Remember, one of Kelly’s most disastrous moments during her brief, expensive time at NBC was hosting a segment on whether or not blackface is racist. (It is racist; you don’t need a segment)

There are people in this world who believes that problems only persist so long as you discuss them. That really just means that they value their comfort over problem solving — or that they don’t really think that it’s a problem.

Are leftists secret fans of Megyn Kelly? To hear her tell it, they sure are

In addition, Megyn Kelly went so far as to claim that left-leaning strangers come up to her in person, say that they subscribe to her endless vitriol, all because they share her loathing of Meghan Markle.

“I’ll tell you something that happens to me,” she alleged. “I’ll go out to dinner at a restaurant, I’ll have leftists come up to me.”

According to Kelly, these leftists “say: I disagree with you on literally everything except Meghan Markle.”

She claimed that they tell her: “And I will download your show and watch your social media for that alone.”

Kelly declared: “Which just shows me she’s one of the few things that has brought us all together in our loathing for this person.”

Despite criticism from across the pond, Meghan Markle has received praise for her cooking segments in the US. (Image Credit: Netflix)

To be blunt, Kelly’s claim about random leftists approaching her to gush over how much they hate Markle defies belief.

Had she said that these were “big guys, strong guys, with tears in their eyes,” it would sound like the words of Donald Trump.

However, Kelly wasn’t done.

After claiming that hatred for Markle unites America (which it does not; her shows tend to be well-reviewed in the US but not in the UK), she took things further.

This time, Kelly drew a jaw-dropping comparison between the Duchess and disgraced former prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The comparisons to former prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor are unhinged

The former prince has been stripped of titles and land even after earlier reports that he would surrender his titles.

The news comes after years of increased scrutiny in light of his affiliation with late sexual predator Jeffey Epstein and his implication in Epstein’s crimes.

Megyn Kelly says that she believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are next.

“King William, in whatever years it takes after he ascends,” she predicted.

“I think he’s going to take away their (Harry and Meghan’s) Royal titles,” Kelly said, opining: “And that should happen ASAP.”

A woman of many talents, Meghan Markle discusses her recent ventures. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

“Why would (Meghan) want to be their princess?” Kelly complained. “Why does she get any Jones out of being the Duchess of Sussex for such a people?”

She insisted: “So these two are all about themselves.”

Without citing anything but anecdotes, Kelly continued: “I think it’s a matter of time before they lose their titles, and they definitely have lost support here in the United States.”

(Again, Markle is a polarizing figure, but they do not generally receive this kind of vitriol outside of the UK except from fairly diehard racists in the US who, like Kelly, rage when someone calls out racism)

“No one cares about them, and no one is rooting for them,” Kelly insisted. “You saw them get booed at the World Series game the other day. That’s real.”

For whatever it’s worth, there are others who predict that Harry and Meghan will lose royal titles under William. If ol’ Peggy really is that bitter about his brother, well, that’s sad for him.