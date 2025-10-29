Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cheer on Dodgers, Make Stunning World Series Appearance

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Who knew, celebrity gossip followers?

Who that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were fans of Major League Baseball as a whole as the Los Angeles Dodgers in particular?!?

The polarizing spouses proved their fandom on Tuesday night by sitting in outstanding seats for Game 4 of the World Series, rocking Dodgers caps and often standing up and cheering for the home team.

See. Here’s photographic evidence of the sighting:

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react during the fifth inning of game four of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As you can see above, Markle wore dark colored pants with an oversized white button-up shirt… while her donned a black blazer over a white T-shirt with dark pants.

Later in the evening, the aforementioned league itself shared a video of the couple at the game via Twitter.

The two actually sat in the front row, cheering on Markle’s home team. Their seats were in front of the legendary Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax. Not shabby, huh?

The appearance came amid Markle losing yet another publicist, as observers wonder just what is going on with her business these days.

To be clear and to be fair, the outing came just hours after the Duchess of Sussex launched her first holiday collection for As Ever, which includes special nods to Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“This must-have, thoughtfully curated collection is designed for giving, gathering, and elevating every occasion with beauty and warmth,” said the brand in a press release.

“From elegant, hand-poured candles and artisanal fruit spreads to golden California honey and celebratory wines, these items are practical and truly irresistible; offering something special for everyone on your list.”

For her part, the allegedly evil Markle has often been seen in a Dodgers hat.

Conversely, we can’t verify whether or not Harry has any clue how baseball works.

Sadly for this couple, the game did not go as they likely wished.

The Toronto Blue Jays scored four runs in the seventh inning and defeated Los Angeles by a score of 6-2.

The World Series is now tied at two games apiece, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday night at 8/7c. Will Markle and Harry be in these same great seats?

We’ll be tuning in to FOX to find out!