Meghan Markle: Did She DEMAND the Kardashians Delete Her Pics?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday.

As happens whenever they post photos, don’t post photos, succeed, fail, or breathe, the Sussex pair received backlash.

Interestingly, the Kardashian family quietly deleted photos featuring Meghan and Harry after the fact.

A new report claims that this was by Meghan’s request — after she pitched a royal fit. Is it true?

A woman of many talents, Meghan Markle discusses her recent ventures. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wished Kris Jenner a happy 70th birthday

As anyone who has kept up with the Kardashian family knows, November 5 was Kris Jenner’s birthday.

Her 70th birthday. That’s a monumental milestone.

Now, The Daily Mail is reporting that Meghan Markle allegedly “threw a fit” after attending the celebration of the momager’s septuagenarian status.

It wasn’t the party, the supposed inside source specified about the tantrum.

Instead, the report explains, Meghan allegedly felt embarrassed “after realizing how bad she looked” compared to other guests.

Kris Jenner cries during a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. (Image Credit: E!)

“Meghan is so particular about curating her image,” the alleged insider claimed.

“And,” the source continued, the duchess “has approval over every photo that goes out.”

It is very common for celebrities to carefully curate their image. This can vary by degree, however.

“She saw those photos and realized how bad she looked compared to every other woman at the party,” the insider alleged.

“And,” the source insisted, “obviously threw a fit.”

Despite criticism from across the pond, Meghan Markle has received praise for her cooking segments in the US. (Image Credit: Netflix)

Did they try to manage the momager’s brood?

According to the report, the Kardashian family took umbrage with Meghan Markle allegedly insisting that snaps of her be deleted.

They allegedly felt that the As Ever founder’s request was overshadowing the happy occasion, even after the fact.

Why? Because Kris Jenner’s birthday should naturally be all about Kris.

It is very reasonable to not want to be photographed — or to not want those photographs publicly posted. Yes, even at a party.

But if you’re attending a Kardashian event at Jeff Bezos’ $165 million Beverly Hills mansion, it might be prudent to find out the photo plans in advance.

On The Kardashians S05E08, Kris Jenner discusses her apprehension ahead of a surgery. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Of course, we cannot actually verify whether or not Meghan made any such request of the Kardashians.

The Kar-Jenner clan have posted and deleted more photos in their lifetimes than most of us would dare to imagine.

Similarly, we cannot confirm whether Kris or her family had an issue with such a request if it happened.

The Kardashians are the closest thing that the United States has to the British royal family. They’re not taxpayer funded and don’t have a ceremonial role in government, but we’re sure that Kris would welcome both changes if she could.

As such, they should understand better than anyone why Meghan might (whether or not this report is legit) want to carefully regulate her image.

Sitting down for an interview in August 2025, Meghan Markle had a very clear understanding of her critics. (Image Credit: Bloomberg/YouTube)

Prince Harry was also a target for the usual haters, by the way

By the way, some of the critiques of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attending the Kardashian family bash were all about Harry.

These criticisms griped that he seemed too formal (we should remember that he grew up as a prince and was also in the military), and was too protective of his wife.

Behaving in a dignified manner and protecting your spouse are good things, actually.

However, to much of the world, good things cease to be good the moment that they have anything to do with Meghan.

With that in mind … it would be entirely reasonable to help Meghan control her image. With so many full-time, professional haters out there, she needs friends who are understanding and supportive.