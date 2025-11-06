Noah Brown Served Divorce Papers by Ex Rhain’s New Man

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rhain Brown has filed to divorce Noah Brown.

Early this year, we reported on the Alaskan Bush People split. They had been one of the family’s most enduring couples.

In addition to filing for divorce, Rhain has moved on romantically.

And her new man was the one who served Noah with her divorce papers.

In a video that spread across social media, Noah Brown and Rhain Brown announced their separation in January 2025. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Noah Brown has been served with divorce papers

In January, Noah and Rhain Brown announced their breakup.

The Alaskan Bush People alums share two children.

They had been married for six years.

As far as minor reality TV personality split announcements go … it was weird.

Noah posted a TikTok, of all things, sharing that he had moved out of the home at her request.

Keeping with the trend of weird ways to discuss the end of your marriage, Noah offered a “separation update” video this week.

Posting to Facebook (which might sound like an odd choice in 2025, but the bulk of Alaskan Bush People’s viewing demographic are likely still active on the platform), he explained his relative silence in recent months.

Simply put, Noah said that he had been quiet about the separation for “a while, ’cause of reasons.”

He declared that “it’s time for a separation update and this one is that my ex-wife … already has a boyfriend.”

This is when he revealed that he has met the new man. That can be important, especially since he and Rhain share children Eli and Adam.

During his time on ‘Alaskan Bush People,’ Noah Brown gave off a different vibe than many of his siblings. (Image Credit: Discovery)

Rhain’s new man is the one who served him with the papers

“Two days later,” Noah shared during the lengthy video, “he actually served me with divorce papers.”

He announced: “So I am officially served and everything.”

Noah may sound sort of upbeat about the way that the past year has been going, but he is also asking fans for help.

He wants people to recommend “a good lawyer” to him.

Noah then joked that he’d like a divorce attorney who “wants a lot of advertisement.” In other words, it sounds like he’s hoping to at least get a discount and to use his status as a former reality TV personality to compensate the lawyer with advertising.

During the update, Noah flashed the Petition for Divorce at the screen.

We can see that Rhain filed for divorce in Okanogan County, Washington. They both still live in that county, though Noah moved out of the family home many months ago.

Interestingly, the date of separation is not January, when they shared the news.

The filing shows that they had distinct dwellings as early as September 2024.

It sounds like they held off on announcing the separation for a few months, to see if it would last. Sparing yourself potential public humiliation is smart.

Using a Facebook reel, Noah Brown offered a “separation update” that became a divorce update. (Image Credit: Facebook)

For now, the divorce seems to be fairly amicable

“I see no reason to fight it and drag it through court,” Noah Brown said of the divorce.

He added that this is “as long as everything’s fair and equal and she doesn’t try to take my kids or my property in Alaska.”

Noah emphasized: “I’m good to go,” promising to keep fans updated on the divorce.

He also had a request: to please be nice on social media. That includes his ex, Rhain, and her new man.

“Let’s keep the negativity towards my ex and her boyfriend and everything, let’s keep that nil, like, none,” Noah asked. “Very much appreciated.”