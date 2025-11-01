Lizzo Pregnant? Accusations Fly After Cheesy New Photos (But is it AI?)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Lizzo pregnant?

Unfortunately, that is only one of the questions that fans and critics are asking after recent photos of the singer.

Questions about the authenticity (you’ll see) of photos that Lizzo herself shared have cropped up.

She’s getting a lot of questions — and, in some cases, fans are hitting the unfollow button. What’s going on?

Lizzo attends the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Netflix Live Event at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

In the evening on Thursday, October 30, Lizzo kicked off Halloween a little early with an Instagram post.

“Halloween is so cheesy,” she captioned the post.

Lizzo tagged the restaurant chain, Chili’s, in the caption.

The image itself showcased a small mozzarella stick — the same kind served at Chili’s, research tells us — in her hands and an image of a larger one behind her.

In the post itself, Lizzo appears to be wearing a dress made of stringy mozzarella cheese.

Obviously, mozzarella sticks are one of the world’s most wonderful foods.

They very in shape, size, and density, but all are perfect creations.

However, these posts sparked speculation that Lizzo might be pregnant.

After her dramatic weight loss journey — which was in and of itself controversial — she looked curvier in this cheesy look.

Was the cheese adding more curve than is really there? Is she pregnant? Or was there an entirely new controversy creating the semblance of a different silhouette?

Lizzo attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre on May 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Oh no, did Lizzo use AI?

Some took a close look at these photos and did not come away with the impression that Lizzo is pregnant.

Instead, they accused the rapper of creating these images with generative “AI” technology.

Gen AI is deservedly controversial, particularly when it comes to rendering images.

In addition to this technology being massively environmentally destructive, rendering images means stealing the work of photographers and actual artists — and also cheating actual artists out of work that they could have done.

Simply put, there is no ethical use for generative AI image creation, just like writing and those sad “AI girlfriends.” It’s all terrible — and thus prompted backlash at Lizzo.

Lizzo as a Chili’s mozzarella stick for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/d52cxMCvAv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 30, 2025

Truth be told, it’s not immediately clear if this image uses generative AI.

We’re not just saying this because we like Lizzo. The singer is perfectly capable of controversy and we’ve acknowledged that before.

However, it is conceivable that she wore an outfit underneath a facsimile of cheese. There are materials, including some body-safe “slimes,” that can give off the appearance of melted mozzarella.

(Think of it as the reverse of the “everything is cake” trend)

In fact, one of the photos appears to show a flash of sneaker, as if the material has split during the photo shoot and revealed a little of Lizzo’s shoe. That said … we cannot rule out generative AI entirely.

Lizzo attends the Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2026 runway show at Macy’s Herald Square on September 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

What is the truth?

Unfortunately, we cannot declare with absolute certainty that there is no use of gen AI. We hope that there isn’t.

Many of us have never once engaged with the technology due to ethical concerns (and general disinterest in what critics refer to as scams), and we’d love for Lizzo to be in the same boat.

Perhaps more to the point, there is no evidence that Lizzo is pregnant.

The outfit would explain her looking slightly different. We’re talking layers of costume.

And if there were generative AI involved … well, we’re talking about a faulty technology that gets almost everything wrong. This absurd tech that’s seemingly poised to tank the economy as soon as the bubble bursts could easily add some pounds to someone.