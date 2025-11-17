Kylie Jenner Bares All in Fully Nude Thirst Traps

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kylie Jenner can thirst trap like no other.

Though she has had her cringe moments from time to time, there’s no denying her influence or her impact.

Or, you know, just how hot she is.

A couple of her most recent alluring snaps feature no clothing whatsoever.

During a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera while wearing a halter. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kylie Jenner shared some ‘cute random pics’

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner posted a photodump to Instagram.

Her caption reads: “cute random pics i never posted.”

The 16-photo post mostly featured Kylie, including some selfies. She shows off makeup in some, gorgeous outfits in others.

However, a couple of snaps in particular stood out — but not for her clothing.

Because all that she appears to be “wearing” in a couple of snaps is a duvet.

As you can see from Kylie’s photos, her bedding is keeping things within Meta’s infamously prudish rules.

However, the amount of curve that we’re seeing it makes it appear that she’s not even wearing underwear for these snaps.

It is easy to wonder about what spurred this photoshoot.

Kylie has two berrettes in her hair. She is also clearly holding a rose.

To be honest, there’s no shortage of perfectly good reasons to be naked in bed at any given time.

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired in October of 2023, Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

The other photos are certainly worth your consideration

Make no mistake: Kylie Jenner doesn’t have to be naked in bed to enthrall her fans and followers.

(Not to mention random other people on social media who happened to spot the photodump)

Plenty of other photos showcased Kylie’s famous cleavage.

Whether she wears a low-cut top (or dress), a bikini, or bares skin in a lacy and skimpy something, she knows how to turn heads.

And it’s all right there in the photodump.

kylie jenner is the moment, the iconpic.twitter.com/ewawrDKlTW — ؘ (@kyliecraves) November 16, 2025

A decade ago, Kylie was one of the most influential people on the planet.

That was back when people were still using Snapchat in a mainstream, daily way.

Instagram was a more powerful fixture in people’s buying habits. A lot has changed.

However, Kylie’s success hasn’t slowed down. She’s just been taking time for herself.

After all, she’s now a mother of two. She’s obviously going to spend less time interacting with fans than she did when she was a teenager getting her toenails painted by her much older boyfriend.

Looking tiny on large furniture, Kylie Jenner laughs on an October 2023 episode of The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Did she and Timmy split?

Recently, rumors circulated claiming that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had broken up.

Allegedly, Timmy’s recent comments about his future had been a factor.

(And, some speculated, his increasingly poor hairstyle choices … this past year or two have been like watching a neglected houseplant wither and die)

However, the very private power couple seemed to hit back at these claims by showing that they are very much still together.

Did he take any of these photos? You have to wonder.