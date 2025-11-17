Johnny Knoxville Marries Longtime Girlfriend: Third Time’s the Charm?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

He made a name for himself with death-defying stunts and wild pranks.

But today, Johnny Knoxville is going viral for a much less dangerous pursuit.

The beloved actor and comic married longtime girlfriend Emily Ting in an intimate ceremony officiated by legendary director John Waters!

US actor Johnny Knoxville and US director Emily Ting attend the Apple TV+ series premiere of “The Studio” at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, March 24, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Johnny Knoxville announces that he’s a married man

“It seems I have had a lot of news lately but there is no news bigger than this…..Today Emily and I got married and I’m the luckiest and happiest fella in the universe,” the former MTV star announced on Instagram Sunday.

“It was a small ceremony with family, friends, and THE best minister ever. Thank you John Waters we love you so,” Knoxville continued, adding:

“Ok I’m getting off Instagram now because it’s our wedding night, but I wanted everyone to know. Love to everybody, wahoooo!!!”

Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s “Reboot” at Fox Studio Lot on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Not surprisingly, the post was quickly flooded with congratulatory comments, many of them from celebrity friends of Knoxville’s.

“Oh whaaaat?! Congrats!!!!!” singer-songwriter Billy Strings commented on the post.

“Congratulations!!” actor Benjamin Pajak added.

“What a sight to brighten my feed! Congrats,” one fan remarked.

“Congrats!!!! dream wedding minister wow,” another chimed in, referring to Waters.

Emily Ting and Johnny Knoxville attend the Red Carpet Premiere of Hulu’s “Chad Powers” at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Who is the new Mrs. Knoxville?

Emily is a Los Angeles-based costume designer who worked on Knoxville’s 2022 film Jackass Forever (that appears to be where these two met).

She’s also a writer and director who has received acclaim for her films The Distance Between and Go Back to China.

Knoxville has three kids, ages 28, 14, and 12, from his two previous marriages.

Best known for his work on Jackass, the TV legend will return to the small screen as host of the rebooted Fear Factor on January 14.

Congratulations to the happy couple!