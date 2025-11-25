Louis CK Appears to Be Dating Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Widow (And the Internet Has …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s been almost 12 years since Philip Seymour Hoffman tragically passed away at the age of 46.

So no one begrudges her her right to move on with a new partner.

But a lot of folks are wishing she’d picked someone less problematic than the controversial comedian Louis CK.

Louis C.K. performs during the 2025 New York Comedy Festival at the Beacon Theatre on November 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Yes, according to a new report by the Daily Mail, CK was spotted kissing Mimi O’Donnell on a New York City street corner this week.

The London-based newspaper published two photos that they claim show a public display of affection between Louis and Mimi.

In our headline, we referred to O’Donnell as Hoffman’s widow, which is not technically true, as they never tied the knot.

But they’d been together for 15 years at the time of his death, and they had three kids together, including actor Cooper Hoffman.

Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman and girlfriend Mimi O’Donnell arrive at The Orange British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) at the Odeon Leicester Square on February 19, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Recently, O’Donnell made headlines by becoming one of the first public figures in New York to support Zohran Mamdani’s successful mayoral campaign.

“I love a progressive candidate. He’s got the energy. I love free child care, free buses,” she told the New York Post in April. In 2018, she opened up about losing Hoffman to an overdose in a moving essay for Vogue.

“It’s been almost four years since Phil died, and the kids and I are still in a place where that fact is there every day. We talk about him constantly, only now we can talk about him without instantly crying,” she wrote, adding:

“We can talk about him in a way that feels as though there’s a remembrance of what happened to him, but that also honors him.

“We talk about his bad sides and his good sides, what he did that was funny and what he did that was crazy, and what he did that was loving and tender and sweet. We open up, and it brings us together and keeps his spirit alive.”

Louis C.K. attends FX Networks celebration of their Emmy nominees in partnership with Vanity Fair at Craft on September 16, 2017 in Century City, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

As for CK, well — he’s made headlines for different reasons in recent years.

As you may recall, CK was “canceled” amid sexual assault allegations back in 2017.

In the years since, he’s rebranded with a darker, edgier brand humor that’s led him to some pretty weird places.

And while CK eventually apologized for mocking survivors of the Parkland school shooting, he’s no longer the progressive comic he once was.

So it’s not hard to see why many fans of Hoffman’s are not crazy about this match — but at the end of the day, it’s Mimi’s decision.