Jim Avila Cause of Death: ABC News Correspondent Passes Away at 69

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of television today:

Jim Avila — the award-winning ABC News reporter — has passed away at the age of 69.

Avila’s death was announced Thursday morning by ABC News Live anchor Diane Macedo.

ABC News correspondent Jim Avila has died at the age of 69. (YouTube)

An emotional Macedo shares news of her colleague’s death

“Jim was an L.A.-based correspondent specializing in politics, justice, law and consumer investigations for nearly two decades,” she said, adding:

“He also worked in the White House and broke the news that the U.S. and Cuba had reopened diplomatic relations.

“That story earned him the prestigious Merriman Award from the White House Correspondents Association.”

While no specific cause of death was given, Macedo noted that Avila “passed away after a long illness.”

An epic career cut short

Avila’s Merriman Award was granted in response to his coverage of U.S. contractor Alan Gross’ release from the Cuban government after five years.

“From tight, breathless morning reports where every word was news, to relaxed man-on-the-street evening interviews, Avila told the whole story on merciless deadlines,” the White House Correspondents Association said at the time.

“That’s the sort of excellence in presidential news coverage under deadline pressure that the Merriman Smith Award is meant to honor,” the association added.

Before he joined ABC, Avila was a correspondent for NBC News.

During his time at ABC, he was often a correspondent on 20/20, and he frequently anchored the network’s World News Saturday.

In the mid-1990s, Avila was an investigative reporter for local NBC affiliate KNBC in Los Angeles, where he covered the O. J. Simpson murder case.

“One of the greats in broadcast journalism has passed…Jim Avila, former correspondent for ABC [and] NBC News, a Cubs fan, and one of my close friends with whom I had too many nights out to count was someone who cared deeply about journalism, his friends, his family. I will miss him,” wrote KTLA’s Frank Buckley on X moments ago.

Avila reportedly passed away at his home in San Diego, where he was surrounded by loved ones.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this enormously difficult time.