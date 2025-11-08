Kody Brown to Ex-Sister Wives: Can We Reconcile?!?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Let’s be clear right up front:

Kody Brown does not want to get back together with Christine, Janelle or Meri.

Not as far as we can tell, at least.

However, this doesn’t mean the father of 18 doesn’t have a few regrets when it comes to the ends of these relationships — most notably when it comes to where he stands at the moment with the aforementioned exes.

Kody addresses Robyn in an intense moment. (TLC)

“I would like to repair all the relationships with my family and even my ex-wives, and that’s not easy,” Brown actually said out loud on this past Thursday’s new episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

It’s rather unusual to catch Kody in any moment of self-awareness. He doesn’t take responsibility very often.

But the reality star also confessed on air this week that he has a very poor relationship with most of his kids… and that sucks.

“I am sorry that I’ve hurt or offended my children,” Kody said of the list that includes daughters Madison Brush, Mykelti Padron and several of his older sons. “And that kind of humility I need back in my life.”

Kody Brown is a rather unpopular reality TV star in our opinion. (TLC)

Typically, the 56-year-old acknowledged he doesn’t “want to admit I’m wrong sometimes,” Kody went on in front of the camera, adding that he finally felt ready to take some accountability for the way his family has grown so VERY divided.

“I’m the discrepancy,” he told fellow competitors. “I should have had a strong relationship with my children.”

Years into his estrangement with the majority of his older children, he continued through tears:

“I’m in a place in my life now where I’m very willing to say that I’ve been wrong.”

Kody Brown appears to be pondering life in this photo. (TLC)

Wow, did we hear that correctly? Did Kody Brown just admit to being wrong?!?

His failures, the TLC personality went on, were “were because I didn’t know sh-t about being a dad and husband and I thought I did. I really thought I did and I misunderstood that and I did it wrong in so many ways.”

Is there time for Kody to mend his relationship with his sons and daughters?

There’s always time, we suppose.

But the way Kody has talked in the past about these kids isn’t exactly encouraging. Might he at last have seen some sort of parental ways? Might he soon change his ways?

We aren’t big fans of the guy. But we sure hope so.