Nina Dobrev Flips Off Camera, Says She Can’t “Fake It” After Shaun …

Nina Dobrev appears to be going through it at the moment.

Two months after her unexpected breakup with Shaun White, The Vampire Diaries alum shared a social media message that seemingly alluded to the couple of five years’ broken engagement.

And her state of mind ever since it went down.

In a November 13 TikTok video set to Ariana Grande’s 2014 smash hit “Break Free,” Dobrev flipped off the camera (above) as she lip-synced, “If you want it, take it/I should have said it before.”

The 36-year-old then showed off her empty ring finger, mouthing to the words: Tried to hide it, fake it / I can’t pretend anymore.

It’s hard not to interpret this clip as someone reaching out from a dark place, especially after Dobrev wrapped up the video by scowling at the camera and flipping her middle finger again.

Not that we can blame her, of course.

“It was a mutual decision, and wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another,” a source told People Magazine previously of Dobrev and White going their separate ways.

Neither White nor Dobrev, who mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, have commented on the split. They were last seen out in public at the end of August… holding hands while running errands in Los Angeles.

We don’t know for certain when the celebrities decided to go their separate ways.

However, Dobrev walked the red carpet on September 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival without her 5-carat diamond engagement ring.

Not long before news of the pair’s split went viral, the actress shared a TikTok video in which she lip-synced to a sassy track about other women trying to “fix” a man. Interesting, huh?

“How do you sleep at night knowing people don’t like you?” Dobrev mouthed to the audio of the September 5 clip. “With no underwear, in case they wanna kiss my ass.

“What’s your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder, he’s got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew.”

Former couple Shaun White and Nina Dobrev attend The Snow League celebration of its Inaugural Event in Aspen on March 08, 2025.

As for any chatter that she’s dating Zac Efron?

After she and the High School Musical cast member were spotted vacationing with friends Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller?

Dobrev told TMZ at the time that she and Efron were only friends, adding:

“I’m excited for the future and the only thing that’s guaranteed is change.”