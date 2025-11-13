Justin Hartley & Glen Powell Related? Why ‘Tracker’ Star Is Confused For …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fans are doing a double take when seeing Justin Hartley and Glen Powell and many are wondering if they’re actually related.

The pair look awfully familiar and have even joked in interviews how often they’re confused for the other.

So, is there a bloodline between these two?

Let’s discuss.

Can you tell which is which? Of course you can. ( (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) &(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb))

Who Are Justin and Glen?

First, meet Justin Hartley. He’s the star of the CBS show, Tracker.

He’s best known for being on shows like Smallville and This Is Us.

He was also previously married to Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Next, meet Glen Powell. He’s a bonafide movie star, being in such hits as Hidden Figures, Top Gun: Maverick, and most recently, the rom-com Anyone But You.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures’ “Anyone But You” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images))

He was rumored to have gotten cozy with his co-star, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, but that wasn’t confirmed.

Are Justin Harley & Glen Powell Related?

No, they’re not – the story about how the rumor started is HILARIOUS!

During the Golden Globes in 2024, a photo from the red carpet went viral of Glen.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley – not Glen Powell! – attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

The photo was of a handsome blonde man in a tan tuxedo – that was not Glen at all.

It was of Justin Hartley, who preparing to present the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

An honest mistake, that just happened to blow up the Internet!

Since then, the pair have been cornered about it time and time again.

Glen Powell attends Charlize Theron’s Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios Backlot on July 13, 2024 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for CTAOP)

And Glen was quick to make the most out of the moment!

He took to social media at once, posting:

“I think this is the perfect time to announce that ⁦@justinhartley⁩ and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time.”

Boring? Perhaps – but it would be fun to watch you guys work! Is there a role for Glen on Tracker, Justin?

How about the next Top Gun, Glen?

Justin Harley and Glen Powell related? No.

Justin Harley and Glen Powell working together? That would be a big yes from us!