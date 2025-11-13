The Golden Bachelor Finale: Did Mel Owens Get Engaged?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Golden Bachelor Season 2 came to an end on Wednesday night.

In shocking fashion.

Viewers tuned in to this finale, thinking Mel Owens was going to pick between Cindy Cullers and Peg Munson the retired NFL star’s two remaining love interests and the finalists for his heart.

HOWEVER, Cindy took the decision out of Mel’s hands… ending their relationship over his inability to choose.

(ABC)

“I gave him every opportunity to say, ‘Just be patient with me. I’m falling for you.’ And he still could even go there,” she explained.

“He’s like, ‘Just wait for two years. Let me see where I am in two years.’ I’m sorry, but if you find a person that makes a good partner, that’s your time to commit.”

Via confessional, she later added:

“It hurts really bad. From day one, I told everyone I though the was my guy. I hoped he was The One. I’m so disappointed.”

Owens said he was stunned by Cindy’s decision, but also didn’t waste much time focusing on Munson.

(ABC)

“This was our time,” Mel told Peg while on a beach in Antigua, adding:

“I trusted you, you trusted me and you told me you had confidence in me that I’d make the right choice and here you are. I have something for you.”

With that, Owens broke out a beautiful ring. But NOT an engagement ring.

“This represents our commitment to love,” the 66-year-old told her while slipping a diamond on that finger, “to give us time to figure out together what our future holds.”

Munson was in agreement about moving forward …. not as fiancés but partners, which actually makes a lot more sense if you consider how these two met and allegedly fell for each other.

“I think we’re on the same page with that,” she told her boyfriend. “I met my match and I know that you definitely are the man that I can trust.”

(Disney/John Fleenor)

While Owens admitted he wasn’t ready to get engaged, he added in a confessional:

“Today is about fully committing to Peg and our future together because I’m ready.”

The Bachelor franchise has yet to announce plans for another Golden season, but The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul will be the next Bachelorette — and her season will kick off in March.