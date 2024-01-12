‘Top Gun 3’: Yup, It’s in the Works!

We hope you’re ready to jump back on to the highway, movie fans.

The highway to the danger zone, that would be.

It’s been confirmed by multiple entertainment news and celebrity gossip outlets that Paramount has every intention of releasing Top Gun 3; 38 years after the original film blew away attendees – and a year and a half after the sequel was considered by many to be the best thing anyone watched in 2022.

Tom Cruise is in the cockpit here in the role of Maverick. (Paramount)

‘Top Gun 3’ In The Works

Paramount has reportedly tapped Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger to pen a draft of this franchise’s third installment.

The studio is also hoping that Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski will also get back behind the camera.

But the big question is, will Maverick himself return?

Tom Cruise attends the Korea Press Conference of “Top Gun: Maverick” at Lotte Hotel Seoul on June 20, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Paramount Picture)

‘Top Gun 3’ Cast

The new of the 3rd film starting to get it’s legs comes on the heels of news that Tom Cruise has signed a lucrative deal with Warner Bros.

Thankfully, the agreement is non-exclusive, which means Tom is perfectly positioned to reprise his iconic role as Maverick.

As there really is no movie without him, there’s really no question on if he’d return. It’s also reported that Cruise, for his part, will need to sign off on any potential script

To be clear, Cruise himself has not yet confirmed his participation on Top Gun 3; he’s currently filming yet another Mission: Impossible movie.

We’d also have to image that Cruise’s younger co-stars — Miles Tiller and Glen Powell — would return for more high-altitude excitement.

“My whole cast, we would all be there in a heartbeat,” Jay Ellis, who portrayed Reuben “Payback” Fitch, told Fox News Digital in November 2022.

Without naming any names in particular, he added: “We would be grateful to be there.”

Tom Cruise attends the Australian premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” on July 03, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

The Success of the Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters in May 2022, ultimately becoming the second-highest-grossing film of that year and the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s entire career.

It also scored six Academy Awards nominations, taking home the trophy for Best Sound.

“Filmmaking for Tom these days is all about creating the whole package and making it work and make money, as opposed to having that one scene in the film where he cries or yells and generates the perfect ‘Oscars clip,’” an Us Weekly insider said awhile back.

“Tom has grown out of caring about that stuff, and in the process has grown into an absolutely killer businessman and producer.”