Jessica Alba, 44, Jets to Cancun With ‘Top Gun’ Star Danny Ramirez, 32, Amid …

Back in February, fans were shocked to learn that Jessica Alba had filed for divorce from Cash Warren.

The news didn’t come totally out of left field — eagle-eyed fans had already noticed that neither Cash nor Jessica had acknowledged their anniversary a few weeks prior.

But after 17 years and three kids together, Alba and Warren seemed to be one of Hollywood’s most stable couples.

Now, five months after she pulled the plug on her marriage, Jess seems to have moved on with a younger man.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jessica Alba enjoys Cancun vacation with Danny Ramirez

Earlier today, multiple outlets reported that Jessica had jetted off to Cancun with a “mystery man.”

Now, TMZ has identified the mystery man as Danny Ramirez, a 32-year-old actor best known for his work in films like Captain America: Brave New World and Top Gun: Maverick.

Danny has also appeared on several popular TV shows, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Last of Us.

Danny Ramirez attends the Global Premiere Red Carpet in support of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” at Leicester Square on May 15, 2025, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

After spending several sun-soaked days in Cancun, the pair reportedly boarded an American Airlines jet and arrived back in Los Angeles last night.

What’s the deal with Jessica and Danny?

Obviously, it would be far too soon to declare that these two are a couple.

But the fact that they vacationed together — just the two of them — is certainly raising some eyebrows.

Sources tell TMZ that the split between Jessica and Cash has been “extremely amicable” with little to no drama. Both parties have agreed to share joint custody of their kids.

Jessica Alba attends the Red Sea Film Foundation’s “Women In Cinema” Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2025 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Red Sea Film Foundation)

The outlet also reports that Cash was spotted at the LA Coffee Bean on Saturday.

He was with his three children and appeared to be in good spirits.

Jessica probably isn’t in the habit of leaving the country without informing the father of her three children.

So it’s safe to assume that Cash knew about the trip and was fine with it.

Perhaps with their seemingly perfect marriage at an end, Jess and Cash will now pull off that rarest of Hollywood feats — a divorce that remains civil beginning to end.