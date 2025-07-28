Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez Confirm Relationship Rumors, Pack on PDA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

It’s been almost six months since Jessica Alba and Cash Warren announced their divorce.

But insiders say the exes had been living separate lives for quite some time leading up to that announcement.

So it comes as no surprise that Jessica is ready to begin dating again.

Still, some fans are a bit taken aback by the fact that she seems to have skipped the “playing the field” stage and plunged right into another serious relationship.

Jessica Alba visits SiriusXM Studios on June 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez appear to be getting serious

Earlier this month, we reported that Jessica jetted off to Cancun with Danny Ramirez.

An up-and-coming actor who’s already appeared in such high-profile flicks as Top Gun: Maverick and The Last of Us, Danny was rumored to be Jessica’s rebound fling.

But now, it’s looking like these two might be in it for the long haul.

Over the weekend, Jessica and Danny were spotted kissing outside of her home in Los Angeles.

Danny Ramirez attends the Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H at SDCC in San Diego, California on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

The two appeared to be affectionately saying farewell, presumably after having spent the night together.

Neither party has confirmed that they’re officially dating. But needless to say, it seems that these two aren’t exactly hiding their relationship!

How long have Danny and Jessica been dating?

Again, we don’t know a whole lot about this relationship.

But Jessica and Danny were first spotted together back in May.

At the time, Ramirez was just the “mystery man” whom Jessica was spotted hanging out with in London.

“They were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together,” a spy told The Sun at the time.

Jessica Alba attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“They rented out some deck chairs, and they were sitting on them kissing.”

We don’t know if 32-year-old Danny has met Jessica’s children or not, but the relationship seems to have the approval of her ex-husband, Cash Warren.

Cash watched the kids during Jessica and Danny’s Cancun jaunt, and he was all smiles while the brood out for ice cream.

Yes, this seems to be a very modern, stable split in which both parties continue to wish the other one well.

Obviously, that’s what’s best for the kids. And Jessica seems to be making the absolute most of this new phase in her life.