Danielle Fishel’s Friends Allege ‘Personal Vendetta’ From Judges After …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Former Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel was sent packing on Tuesday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.

And her friends think it had little to do with her dancing.

Fishel co-hosts a podcast with two of her BMW co-stars, and they had some strong words for the DWTS judges who gave her less than perfect scores this week.

Danielle Fishel attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Former ‘Boy Meets World’ stars express ‘anger’ over ‘DWTS’ judging

“I held back the anger,” said Rider Strong (via Page Six).

“I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt. At this point, it’s starting to feel like a personal vendetta,” he continued, adding:

“Are you guys open to the potential that Danielle might be working her ass off?”

Strong’s co-host Will Friedle specifically singled out Carrie Ann Inaba for her alleged favoritism.

Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel, and Rider Strong attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

“Carrie Ann has her favorites, and she’ll have two or three that no matter what they do, they could walk on the stage, trip, hit their face, and she’d be like, ‘You tried so hard, 9!’” Friedle said, adding:

“Danielle does the best thing where she’s doing triple flips and she’s like, ‘You’ve got to hold your shoulders different too,’ and it’s like, ‘What the f—k?’”

Fishel’s dancing partner, Pasha Pashkov, was equally critical of the judges after they gave the pair a score of 29 out of 40 on “Dedication Night.”

“I was not happy. I always get protective. For me, that comment felt unfair, especially being that she said that the dances looked similar,” Pashkov told Variety, adding:

Danielle Fishel attends the World Premiere of Disney’s “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” at El Capitan Theatre on October 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“But the thing is, we did have a quickstep and we had a jive this week. These are two dances that are very, very similar.

“If we had dances that were drastically different and they felt the same, I’d understand. But, based on the dances that we had, that did not feel like it made sense to me.”

Pashkov then confirmed what Fishel’s co-hosts suspected — that she’s one of the hardest-working hoofers in DWTS history.

“In my heart, I’m overprotective because I know how hard Danielle is working. I don’t think she deserved that comment,” he said.

For her part, Fishel has actually defended Inaba and stated that she’s “not wrong” in her criticism.

Whatever the case, Danielle’s time on DWTS has now come to an end. We’re sure she’ll have much to say about it on the upcoming episodes of her popular podcast.

But she may not agree with her co-hosts assessment of the situation.