Meghan Markle Slammed for ‘Fake AF’ World Series Celebration

Countless famous faces went into celebration mode on Saturday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers edged out the Toronto Blue Jays to win their second consecutive World Series title.

But as far as we know, only one celeb is being accused of faking their happiness.

Yes, Meghan Markle posted a video in which she can be seen celebrating the Dodgers’ win alongside her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen and an oddly forlorn-looking Harry.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react during the fifth inning of game four of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

And critics are calling BS on the whole operation.

Meghan Markle celebrates Dodgers’ World Series win … or does she?

“Oh my God,” Meghan exclaimed as she embraced her friend following the final out.

It was the sort of video that countless fans had posted — but many were quick to question the authenticity of Meghan’s post.

They wondered why Meghan was watching TV with a camera pointed at her. And they really wondered why Harry seemed so annoyed by it all.

Thankfully, we now have an answer for the second question.

Duchess of Sussex and Founder of As Ever, Meghan Markle, attends Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 at Salamander Hotel on October 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

“This is irritating to see. Fake AF,” a comment on X said, according to Page Six.

“Of course it was NOT staged because, you know, the camera was perfectly positioned to capture everyone. Oh my gosh! Look how happy we are and so into each other. See, we have a friend and it’s not my bottle of wine.”

“This is peak level cringe,” another user wrote. “Imagine a former Royal Prince Harry has been reduced to a being an unpaid ‘extra’ in his wife’s deluded fantasy world.”

Indeed, Harry appeared to be at least mildly annoyed in Meghan’s Instagram Story. But her friend later revealed why that might have been.

Prince Harry, secret Blue Jays fan

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on from the stands during game four of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Sorry H your team didn’t win but mine diiiiiiiiid. @dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!” Zajfen later wrote on her own Instagram post.

Yes, it turns out that Harry was pulling for the Blue Jays, which makes sense, as Canada is a British Commonwealth nation.

Still, Harry wore a Dodgers hat when he and Meghan attended Game 4 of the World Series last week.

The Sussexes were loudly booed when they appeared on the Jumbotron at the game, and on social media, many took issue with their seating arrangements.

“Seating them in front of Sandy Koufax seems inappropriate for the occasion. Also, as part of Canada’s royal family, shouldn’t Prince Harry be sporting a Blue Jays cap?” one X user asked.

Now we know that Harry was secretly rooting for the Jays. It’s a little weird that he felt the need to keep that information to himself, but the intersection of baseball, marriage, and politics leads men to do strange things.