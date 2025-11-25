Richard Branson Announces Death of Joan, Wife & Partner of 50 Years

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Richard Branson has revealed that his beloved wife, Joan, has died.

They spent the past half-century together.

The couple were married for a majority of that time, becoming parents and enduring tragedy together.

Now, her passing has rocked his world, but he’s sharing a powerful tribute to her.

In this handout image provided by the Boodles Boxing Ball Committee, Joan and Sir Richard Branson pose at the Boodles Boxing Ball 2013 on September 21, 2013. (Photo Credit: Dominic O’Neill/Boodles Boxing Ball Committee via Getty Images)

Richard Branson is mourning his late wife, Joan

On Tuesday, November 25, Richard Branson took to his Instagram page to share devastating news.

“Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away,” his caption began.

“She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for,” Branson praised.

“She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world,” he affirmed.

The heartbroken Branson concluded his caption: “Love you forever, Joan x.”

Branson declined to reveal his late wife’s cause of death.

Initially, no reports on her death shed light upon this or other details.

However, some speculate that her death was not acutely sudden.

Just one day prior to her passing, he shared another post — a throwback of the couple — writing: “Love this photo of Joan.”

That could mean nothing. But it may indicate that Branson knew that the end was near for his beloved wife.

Taking to Instagram, business magnate Richard Branson penned a heartfelt tribute to his dearly departed wife. (Image Credit: Instagram)

They spent the past half-century together

Sir Richard Branson is a business magnate.

He is perhaps best known for his philanthropic endeavors and for his transportation businesses, such as Virgin Atlantic.

In 1976, he met Joan Templeman, later hitting off a relationship with her.

(Yes, that means that he was rounding up to “50 years,” but splitting hairs with a grieving widower should not be anyone’s favored hobby, and is nearly as bad as Megan Kelly’s quibbling)

Ultimately, they only married in 1989. It is usually wise to not rush into a marriage. Perhaps Branson’s erstwhile marriage to Kristen Tomassi had taught him this.

Sir Richard Branson and Lady Joan Branson attend the landmark Grand Opening of Atlantis, The Palm Resort, and the Palm Jumeirah on November 20, 2008. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Atlantis, The Palm)

Over the course of their half-century relationship, they welcomed three children.

Daughter Clare Sarah, born in 1979, lived for only four days.

This family tragedy has stuck with them.

Holly, their daughter, was born in 1981.

Their son, Sam, was born in 1985.

Businessman Richard Branson and Joan Templeman attend the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

We will keep Joan’s loved ones in our thoughts

As we noted, we do not yet know Joan’s tragic cause of death.

Richard Branson, who was born in 1950, turned 75 early this past summer.

His dearly departed wife was 80 years old.

80 is a complex age — especially in 2025, and especially when someone has essentially unlimited resources. Some die “of old age” before this milestone, while others live and remain active well beyond it.

Regardless of what precipitated Joan’s tragic passing, our hearts go out to her family and other loved ones at this time.