Hilary Duff Spills NSFW Marriage Details in Candid New Video

Hilary Duff probably didn’t intend for this video to include TMI like this.

We know that husband Matthew Koma is perhaps her most ardent defender. As he should be!

But that doesn’t mean that he can’t lovingly roast her a little.

In the process, he shared a spicy detail about their sex life. And yes, there’s a very tempting “Coming Clean” joke in all of this.

Hilary Duff is giving new insight into her marriage

On Monday, August 4, Hilary Duff took to her Instagram Story to share a video that became more NSFW than she had intended.

It began simply enough: she walked the camera out to see her husband, Matthew Koma.

In the video, he is wearing black shorts and a white cutoff tank top.

And, as it turns out, Duff is there to lovingly roast him over the casual dilfcore ensemble.

“Pretty cool that you’re still wearing your shirt that you performed in yesterday at sweaty Lollapalooza and you flew home in,” Duff revealed in the video.

“And,” she then added, “you’re well into this day.”

Duff also pointed out a detail that was, frankly, difficult to miss:

“Also having a pretty intense nip slip right now.” He certainly was.

This is where the video takes a turn for the NSFW

Yes, Matthew Koma may be less famous that Hilary Duff, but he is a fellow musician.

He had performed at Lollaplooza in Chicago with his band, Winnetka Bowling League.

He also cleverly fired back at his wife.

“You had sex with me in this shirt,” Koma reminded Duff. “What’s that say about you?”

First and foremost, that is an adorable marital moment.

It really fits the image of loving spouses who poke fun at each other’s habits.

In contrast with the tired image of spouses who hate each other, as many people remember from sitcoms (and, frankly, their childhoods).

However Duff felt about Koma’s revelation, it seemed to make her laugh. And it didn’t stop her from posting the video — nip slip and all.

Is it time for the ‘Coming Clean’ joke yet?

To be clear, boning someone who hasn’t showered or changed isn’t something for which to be ashamed.

This also extends to hookups asking each other to not shower right after the gym to the famous letter where Napoleon instructed wife Josephine “don’t wash” ahead of his return from a military campaign.

Humans have many ways of being horny. And that’s beautiful.

Good for Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff.