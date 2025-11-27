Amy Duggar: My Cousin Should Be in Jail FOREVER!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Thanksgiving may be a time for spend with family.

But Amy Duggar has decided to use this holiday week for another reason:

To hurl daggers are many members of her infamous family.

Amy, of course, has long been critical of cousin Josh… who was convicted years ago of child sex crimes after a jury of his peers determined Josh had downloaded photos and videos of young children engaging in sex acts.

He is currently behind federal bars and scheduled to be released on December 23, 2032.

Via her latest “update in Duggarville” on TikTok, however, Amy lashes out at Josh having recently filed to have his guilty verdict overturned.

“My cousin filed a motion earlier this year that said he would like to have a lawyer to talk about his imprisonment and said, quote, that he feels like his trial violated his constitutional rights AND that his trial was unfair because it brought up a lot of his past,” Amy told followers.

“OK, so he clearly does not understand that he is going to be in [prison] for a VERY long time and it would’ve been longer if I would’ve been the judge.”

Simply put?

“If you’re gonna look at such disgusting content and get enjoyment out of that, you deserve to be locked up and never released, if you ask me,” Amy emphasized.

Most of Josh’s siblings have either remained quiet in the wake of his illegal actions, but wife Anna and parents Jim Bob and Michelle have remained by his side.

They support the former reality star’s attempt to get out of jail early.

“I don’t trust anyone who is trying to be on his side and to get him out early [and] who’s trying to ‘vacate’ him,” Amy also said on TikTok.

“Are you kidding me? Do you see why I have boundaries in this family? This family unit is just freaking crazy in my opinion.”

In the opinion of lots of people, we should add. Crazy and quite dangerous.

During her TikTok rant, Amy also spoke about certain people with “status and power” often believing that they are “above the law,” before noting the small victory that took place in June when Josh asked the judge for a lawyer to be appointed to him… only for his motion to ultimately be denied.

She said:

“For once, maybe in his entire life, he has to own up and realize the mess and the evilness that he has participated in.

“Your sin will definitely find you out and you deserve to be locked up for the things that you looked at and that you got enjoyment from and that you did in hiding.

“You violated people [and] hearts, you created trauma, you created brokenness, you created so much hurt in lives, so I feel no pity for you.”

For those wondering, Josh Duggar will represent himself on March 4 during a hearing that may result in a shortened sentence. Stay tuned.