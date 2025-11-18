‘DoorDash Girl’ Arrested & Charged with Two Felonies After Accusing …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Recently, a 23-year-old DoorDash driver went viral for a shocking horror story.

“DoorDash girl” shared a TikTok video of a man whom she accused of luring her to his home so that he could expose himself to her.

However, the initial video soon vanished. Her DoorDash account received a suspension. And now, authorities have arrested and charged her.

The reason? Authorities say that evidence demonstrates that she violated the customer’s privacy.

23-year-old Olivia Henderson became “DoorDash girl” after her harrowing TikTok story of indecent exposure and then losing her job. New revelations have set the internet aflame as social media users assign blame. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Who is ‘DoorDash Girl’ and why did she lose her job?

23-year-old Olivia Henderson of Oswego, New York was working as a DoorDash driver until earlier this autumn.

She racked up millions of TikTok views with a video that she claimed depicted her sexual assault.

The story, Henderson detailed, was that a man had lured her to his home by placing a food delivery, planning to expose himself to her.

She said that she had arrived to drop off the order, only to find his door wide open — and him, mostly disrobed, his genitals exposed in his home.

There have been numerous stories, some humorous and some horrifying, about food delivery drivers finding customers in various states of undress.

“My customer requested that my order be left at their front door,” Henderson claimed.

“And when I arrived at their house, their front door was wide open, and they were within eyesight of the front door, laying on the couch, indecently exposed to me,” she described.

What makes this situation stand out so much is that Henderson filmed it — and posted the video.

In the video, the door does appear to be wide open. The customer, who remains unidentified, appears to be asleep on the couch — and clearly not wearing any pants.

Most of the video, however, depicted Henderson sharing the story. And then, of course, came her tale of DoorDash deactivating her account, preventing her from working.

In a lengthy post to multiple social media pages, DoorDash issued an official response to the story of the 23-year-old driver whose account was suspended after accusing a customer of misconduct. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Authorities have arrested Olivia Henderson and charged her with two felonies

Olive Henderson’s DoorDash girl fame has led to her arrest. (She is free and due back in court on December 4)

Police arrested her on November 10, weeks following the October 12 incident, and charged her with one second-degree felony count of unlawful surveillance and one first-degree felony count of dissemination of unlawful surveillance image.

Both of these charges can lead to up to four years in prison — if she receives a conviction and gets the max. If she receives both maximum sentences consecutively, she could end up behind bars for 8 years.

To simplify the law, you may not film naked people in their homes without their consent. The law also does not permit you to post videos of naked people in their homes without their consent.

Some are expressing shock and horror, describing the situation as exactly why women remain quiet about creepy men. There are those who have described this as the state helping to silence a victim.

However, as anyone who saw the TikTok video can attest, the DoorDash customer (who is reportedly in contact with authorities) was asleep on the couch for this.

The instructions for Henderson were for her to place the order at his door, not to go inside. Police have confirmed that there are no indications that anyone lured her to enter the home.

(When you make a request while ordering food on DoorDash, you can ask someone to open a door and leave food inside, but there would be digital records of this request)

Perhaps most damning of all, Ring camera footage reportedly shows that Henderson is the one who let herself into his home.

As police noted in a statement, her own video “indicates that the male was incapacitated and unconscious on his couch due to alcohol consumption.”

A stock photo of a DoorDash handoff. (Photo Credit: Emily Dulla/Getty Images for DoorDash)

What really happened?

Some on the internet are branding Olivia Henderson as a scheming and dishonest person who hoped to achieve internet fame as “DoorDash girl,” and has now brought about a setback to real victims everywhere.

Meanwhile, others have continued to double down — pointing out (not inaccurately) that police are seldom as helpful to victims as they are on Law & Order: SVU, and that we all only have pieces of the story.

Henderson appears visibly upset in the video. That much is not in question. But everyone in this world has the right to go without pants in their own homes, provided that they do nothing else (like have open blinds) to violate local laws.

We should all keep in mind that it is entirely possible that she did not plan this, but also that this man did not really do anything wrong. (It would be wise to lock your door, but if someone barges into your home, that is usually on them)

Is it possible that she accidentally did the wrong thing, stepped into a stranger’s home, believed that it was a deliberate set-up, and sent her life and the customer’s into a tailspin. That is not the only explanation, but it is the possibility that involves the least malice.

Hopefully, the full truth will come out at trial — whatever it may be.