Mikey Rijavec Cause of Death: Fishing Influencer Found Dead After Week-Long Search

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have tragic news to report from the world of social media today.

Mikey Rijavec, the YouTuber who gained a massive following with his fishing videos, has passed away.

Rescue crews had been searching for Rijavec since November 11, when the Coast Guard received a mayday signal from his 14-foot skiff off the coast of Mexico.

Fishing influencer Mikey Rijavec has been found dead. (YouTube)

Sadly, the team located both the boat and Rijavec’s lifeless body on Sunday.

US and Mexican authorities were joined in their search by dozens of private boat owners in the area.

News of Rijavec’s passing comes courtesy of a GoFundMe page created by his family.

“It is time for the countless people involved in the search for Mikey to finally rest and begin to find peace,” reads an update on the page that appeared on Tuesday.

“Mikey’s body was found in the water near San Cristobal earlier today. As difficult as it is to accept this, we are grateful that it provides us some closure.”

Fishing influencer Mikey Rijavec has been found dead. (YouTube)

Mikey’s brother Gregory went on to praise those who worked tirelessly to rescue the late fisherman.

“As we begin to process and reflect on what has happened over the last several days, it is clear what was at the core of the search for Mikey: love,” wrote Gregory.

“Everyone poured everything into finding Mikey, because whether they knew him or not, they knew a son, a brother, a friend, a fisherman, a fellow human needed help. Everyone has been extremely selfless during this time, and selflessness is one of the greatest acts of love. We were united in the search and we are united in love.”

Continued Gregory in his tribute to his late brother: “Mikey was mindful and present every day, and that allowed him to live a longer life than can be measured on a calendar.

“His mission was to spread his positive energy and make every person he came in contact with better, and he did. Mikey prepared us to deal with this, and if we live by his example we will not only be OK, we will be better.”

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Mikey’s close friend Phil Friedman paid tribute to the late content creator:

“Mikey brought so much joy, laughter, and passion to the fishing community, and his absence leaves a huge void,” he wrote.

“Please keep his family, loved ones, and everyone who knew him in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Rest easy, brother.”

It’s unclear at this time what may have caused Mikey’s outboard motor to become detached from his boat.

Investigators say they intend to launch a full investigation into the matter.

Our thoughts go out to his family, and we will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.