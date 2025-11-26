Collin Gosselin: I’m Sooooo Happy My Dad Got Remarried!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Collin Gosselin has never been shy about expressing his disdain for biological mother Kate Gosselin.

And now Collin Gosselin isn’t being shy in expressing his enthusiasm for quasi new mother Stephanie Lebo.

As previously detailed, Jon Gosselin married Lebo in a wedding ceremony that took place this past weekend in Pennsylvania.

Collin was in attendance, as was his sister Hannah because both have been living with their dad for many years now.

(Instagram)

Jon’s other six kids, though? They weren’t there. Gosselin hasn’t talked to them in years.

“It would have been really nice to see my other siblings here,” Collin told Entertainment Tonight.

“I love them, and I hope they know that we would have loved to see them here. I hope they understand how important marriage is and … how happy it made me and Hannah to see our dad get married today.”

According to TMZ and other outlets, Jon and Stephanie exchanged vows at The Barn at Silverstone in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sunday in front of 180 guests.

Collin served as one of his father’s groomsmen.

The wedding marks Jon’s second union, of course.

He was infamously married to Kate Gosselin from 1999 to 2009, producing eight children and one reality series with his ex.

(Instagram)

Jon previously said ALL of his sons and daughters were invited to this ceremony, but we can’t say for certain if he actually reached out to them.

The 48-year old has long held a grudge against their mother… with both Jon and Collin hurling some very serious accusations at Kate over the years.

Most disturbingly, just over a year ago, Collin alleged that his mother used to lock him in the basement and torture him.

“My mother had a room built in our unfinished section of the storage basement,” the 21-year-old told the The Sun in 2024. “She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner and it was bolt-locked from the outside.”

Collin described the area as a “containment room” and said: “It had a mattress on the floor, and that was how I lived.”

Kate, to be clear, has mostly denied these allegations.

This is a split screen of Kate Gosselin and one of her kids. (TLC)

Collin — who has lived with his dad ever since Jon rescued him from an institution he was sent to by him mom as a young teenager for supposed mental health issues — also told ET watching his dad get remarried was a true blessing.

“The thing about this day that I’ll remember forever is looking around and seeing all these people who were gathered together, and I guess just realizing the significance in those who have stuck around for him,” Collin explained.

“I think there is a different weight to this wedding than your traditional wedding just because of all the trials and tribulations.

“That’s what I was thinking of today. I was like, ‘Wow, this feels more monumental for me, and it’s not my wedding,’ because when I looked at my dad, I saw … all the hard things he’s been through with marriage, with everything.

“For me, I saw all of these things just kind of floating away.”