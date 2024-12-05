Jon Gosselin to Estranged Kids: Come to My Second Wedding!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jon Gosselin would like to reconcile with a majority of his children.

He just has an unusual way of showing it.

As you may have heard, Gosselin is engaged to Stephanie Lebo, a woman who has been dating the former reality TV show star for a while and who somehow thinks he’s a good dad.

This appears to be an arguable point when you fail to consider that Gosselin hasn’t spoken to six of his eight kids in years.

The ex-TLC personality has custody of teenagers Collin and Hannah and… that’s it.

By his own admission, Jon has not had contact with the other children in a VERY long time.

But the DJ is hoping to change that — by extending an invite to these sons and daughters to his upcoming nuptials!

Shortly after his engagement to Lebo was announced, the 47-year-old was asked by Entertainment Tonight if he planned to invite all eight of his children to their wedding.

“I would definitely do that,” he said. “I would definitely send an invite to all of them. You know, they are my kids. It’d be nice for her to meet my other kids.”

Continued Gosselin in this same interview:

“I just kind of support the kids that are integrated into the family. If other ones wake up and realize what’s going on, the door’s always open here.”

Jon and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin were married from 1999 until 2009 and share twins Mady and Cara, 24, along with sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel, 20.

Over the years, the former has taken every opportunity he’s had to trash Kate. Speaking with ET, Jon was his usual sensitive self while explaining how he broke the engagement news to Collin and Hannah:

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, I’m gonna marry Steph.’ He goes, ‘Dad, you say it so nonchalantly. Like, that’s great. That’s awesome,” Jon told the ET of Collin’s reaction.

“And he hugged me and stuff like that.

“They were happy, and that’s all it matters to me. I don’t want to upset them, but I’m going to do this anyway, but hopefully I have your approval.”