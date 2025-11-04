Chris Pratt Divorced: His History of Marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chris Pratt has been married and divorced along his journey from little-known comedic actor to A-lister.

These days, he rarely mentions Anna Faris. But for years, they were a beloved Hollywood couple.

He moved on, becoming part of the Schwarzenegger family when he married the former governor’s daughter, Katherine.

Where do things stand today, and how did he get there?

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris married in 2009

In August of 2017, Chris Pratt and then-wife Anna Faris announced their separation.

They had been together for a decade, and married for most of that time.

He filed for divorce in December of that year. The erstwhile couple finalized their divorce in October of 2018.

Pratt and Faris continue to share their beloved son, Jack, whom they welcomed in 2012.

Actor Anna Faris, Jack Pratt, and actor Chris Pratt at the Chris Pratt Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on April 21, 2017. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

In some ways, this divorce coincided with a downgrade in Pratt’s public image, even as his fame only continued to rise.

There were other issues, including Pratt’s sometimes inconsistent statements on his beliefs, some admittedly unfair assumptions, and a classic case of massive overexposure.

But some fans took the split personally, believing it to be a sign that Pratt — perhaps due to his meteoric rise from niche funny guy to MCU star — had changed for the worst.

But he would move on, and find love again.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in 2019

In June of 2018, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted together for the first time on what looked to be a scenic Santa Barbara date.

The romance was still new at the time, but things swiftly became more serious.

In January of 2019, Pratt announced that the two were engaged.

Then, in June of 2019, after only one year of publicly dating, Pratt and Schwarzenegger married.

Actor Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger attend Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” special screening at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, April 1, 2023. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Pratt and Schwarzenegger welcomed their first daughter in 2020.

In 2022, they welcomed their second daughter, followed by a son in 2024.

It may be of interest to some that, by marrying Schwarzenegger, Pratt also became a member of the extended Kennedy family.

That’s a bit of a mixed bag, but what family isn’t?

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Though Chris Pratt remains a divisive figure among movie fans for a variety of reasons, his marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger remains undivided.

The two are together as of late spring 2025, with no indications that this will change in the near future.

All marriages end. Some only end in death after many decades of happiness and love.

Clearly, that is Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s aim.