Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting Baby #2!

Usually, when a celebrity couple announces that they're expecting a baby, the news is met with unmitigated joy on social media.

However, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have developed a rather complex reputation in recent weeks, so their latest announcement might attract a few haters.

But before we get to the reaction, let's reveal the big news:

According to a new report from People magazine, multiple sources have confirmed that Chris and Katherine are expecting their second child!

Andy from Parks and Rec and the daughter of the guy from Kindergarten Cop are planning to pop out another one!

Who could have a problem with that, right?

Well, we're afraid we have some bad news, hypothetical reader who's interested enough in this couple to read an article about them but completely in the dark about the latest developments in their personal lives:

You see, Pratt ticked off the entire internet recently when he posted a lengthy tribute to his wife that some felt was insensitive to his ex, Anna Faris, and their children together.

"Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me!" Pratt wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and Katherine.

"I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?" the actor continued.

"We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter."

That line rubbed some folks the wrong way, as they felt that the remark failed to take Faris' feelings into account.

Pratt and Faris have a son, Jack, who was born nine weeks prematurely in 2012, weighing less than four pounds and having multiple health issues.

Pratt probably didn't intend to contrast the two situations, but the remark was not well-received on social media.

That wasn't the only part of the caption that pissed people off, as Pratt also made a few tongue-in-cheek remarks about his wife that some folks interpreted as unkind.

"She chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!" Pratt joked.

"She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade."

Pratt later added that Katherine is his "greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card," adding:

"Which if you know, you know is saying a lot."

The couple still hasn't made an official announcement, but Pratt has been making frequent references to his desire to expand his family lately.

"I would love to have more, as many as the man upstairs will provide," he told an interviewer last month.

"We'll do it. I'll probably have to talk to Katherine about that but my plan is, let's go."

In a recent interview with Daily Pop, Pratt stated that having a second kid helped him appreciate "the uniqueness of the first child."

"When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like,'" he said.

"And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done,'" the actor continued.

"Each child is unique and special and they're not just punched out of a mold."

So it sounds like Chris and Katherine will soon have even more uniqueness to appreciate.

Regardless of your personal feelings toward the couple, hopefully you'll join us in offering them a hearty congratulations!