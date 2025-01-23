Chris Pratt Reveals Status of His House, Makes Rare Mention of Anna Faris After LA …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Chris Pratt gave a sad shout-out to Anna Faris under tragic circumstances.

In August of 2017, Pratt and Faris announced their separation. It was the end of one of a once-beloved Hollywood marriage.

The recent Los Angeles wildfires have consumed thousands of homes.

When Chris Pratt went to check on his, he also provided an update on his ex-wife’s.

On Wednesday, January 22, Chris Pratt took to his Instagram account to share a video in which he checked on his home.

“All right, I’m going to go check out my house,” he told his fans and followers. “Miraculously, it’s still standing.”

Pratt then added: “By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof.”

“It’s truly devastating, as you know,” the actor expressed. “Silver lining is my house was saved, but at the same time, so many people’s houses were burned around us.”

Chris Pratt then addressed 12-year-old son, Jack, and ex-wife Anna Faris.

“My son’s school is gone. My son’s mom’s house burned down. Dozens of our friends lost their homes,” he noted. “It’s just wild, and we’re resilient, and we trust in God and consider it all a blessing.”

Most of the time, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are delicate when talking about each other (if they do so at all)

“I’ll give you more updates now that we’re kind of getting back into life,” Pratt assured fans after praising how the Los Angeles communities have come together.

“Here we go. God bless you,” he told his followers. “Thank you for your prayers. Talk to you soon.”

In his caption, Pratt wrote: “Praying for LA and all those impacted, we’ll get through this together. God bless.”

These days, Chris Pratt lives with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger. They share three young children: 4-year-old Lyla, 2-year-old Eloise, and 2-month-old Ford.

However, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were once a beloved celebrity couple.

The breakdown of their marriage appears to have been complex. In some ways, it related to their changing roles as Pratt’s career took off. There is also a public perception that Pratt went through a crisis over Jack’s health when he was an infant, and he and Faris found themselves to no longer be compatible.

It would probably be less than charitable to interpret Chris Pratt as saying that he believes that his God deliberately allowed his ex-wife’s house (and thousands of others) to burn to the ground.

Rather, people are permitted to count their blessings. And it is extremely common for religious or spiritual people to frame their experiences according to their theological beliefs. Especially after the horror of a disaster.

There are very valid questions about how Pratt presents himself to the world. And there are very valid reasons for which he is the “least favorite Chris” of many movie-goers. But not because he’s a religious dude who’s grateful to be alive.