Chicago Woman Set Ablaze During Argument on Train: ‘I Can’t Believe I’m …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have horrifying news to report out of Chicago today.

According to a police, a 26-year-old woman was doused in an unidentified liquid and lit on fire after arguing with an unidentified man on a crowded train.

Shockingly, the assailant was able to flee the scene.

Passengers wait to board an “L” train at a station on November 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Police say they have now apprehended a “person of interest” connected to the crime, but it seems the hunt for the suspect is ongoing.

The attack, which took place around 9:30 pm on Monday night, left the woman in critical condition.

She reportedly stumbled onto a platform and collapsed before being rushed to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses say the victim was conscious and speaking coherently even as she was engulfed in flames.

“She had severe burns all over her upper torso, and half of her scalp was burnt off,” a bystander named Michael Thomas told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“She was lucid and conscious and talking. I believe I overheard something along the lines of, ‘I can’t believe I’m on fire,'” he continued, adding:

“I hope she pulls through. I hope for the very best for her.”

Thomas added that a group of about “a couple dozen people” were able to extinguish the flames before first responders arrived on the scene.

He notes that he was dismayed to see several witnesses taking photos and video on their phones.

“That was a saddening sort of situation to witness,” Thomas said. “I don’t necessarily fault anybody. I think the idea of filming or taking pictures of someone in such a distressed state just shows a lack of compassion and a lack of empathy for the moment.”

The Chicago Transit Authority has issued a written statement assuring the public that everything is being done to apprehend the assailant and assure the safety of all Chigoans.

“The CTA has been working closely with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the Public Transportation Unit detectives embedded at the Strategic Decision Support Center (SDSC) dedicated to CTA, to support their investigation and ensure the offender is quickly apprehended,” the statement reads.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.