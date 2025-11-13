Ariana Grande Attacked By Crazed Fan at ‘Wicked’ Premiere Event; Cynthia …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We know fans are excited about the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good, but one Singapore resident let his enthusiasm get the best of him at a recent premiere event.

Along with the rest of the film’s stars, Ariana Grande was in Singapore today to promote the film.

The event took a turn for the dangerous when a fan rushed the red carpet and accosted Ariana.

Ariana Grande attends the “Wicked: For Good” Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The frightening moment was caught on video by numerous attendees at the event.

Many noted that Ariana looked absolutely horrified as the man grabbed her and seemingly posed for a photo while grinning.

Thankfully, Ari’s friend and co-star Cynthia Erivo was on hand to intervene.

As you can see in the clip below, Cynthia rushed over and inserted herself between Ariana and the assailant.

Security guards arrived on the scene seconds later, but Cynthia was the first to get involved.

Like most weird, annoying things that happen in 2025, this incident can be chalked up to the rising tide of influencer culture.

According to the New York Post, the man who accosted Grande is Johnson Wen, known as “Pyjama Man” on social media.

He had nearly ten thousand followers on Instagram, and naturally, he’s been posting about the incident nonstop.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the “Wicked: For Good” European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square on November 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

“@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You,” Wen wrote this afternoon.

Yes, acting like Ariana or anyone else had any say in the matter is more than a little gross.

But Johnson’s following will likely grow thanks to this wildly stupid stunt.

As for possible ramifications, Wen revealed that he was arrested on the scene, but released shortly thereafter:

“I’m free after being arrested,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories, according to the Post.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the “Wicked: For Good” Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Wen apparently has a history of this sort of behavior, having been arrested after rushing the stage at performances by The Weeknd and Katy Perry.

Singapore has a notoriously harsh criminal justice system, but apparently, accosting a woman is considered a less serious offense than various forms of property crime.

Anyway, Ariana looked a bit shaken up by the incident (quite understandably!), but she stuck it out and remained at the premiere, much to the delight of her fans.

If there’s any good to come out of this, it’s that the close friendship between Ariana and Cynthia is likely even stronger now.

Nothing says “ride or die” like being ready to throw hands when someone comes after your bestie!