Karen Huger: ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Released From Prison After …

Karen Huger is a free woman!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star has released from Montgomery County Detention Center this morning after serving six months behind bars.

Back in December of 2024, Huger was convicted on drunk driving charges, and in February, she was sentenced to hard time.

Karen Huger attends Us Weekly And Pluto TV’s: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Today, Karen was released after serving just half of her 12-month sentence.

Karen Huger re-enters the world six months ahead of schedule

Reporters outside the prison say Karen briefly rolled down her window to give a quick wave.

A source close to the situation confirmed the release to Page Six Tuesday, telling the outlet, “She has been released.”

Karen was sent to prison after being found guilty on seven of eight charges prosecutors brought against her, including DUI, negligent driving, and failing to control her vehicle’s speed to avoid a collision.

Karen Huger attends The Hollywood Critics Association’s Astra Creative Arts, Film & TV Awards at Taglyan Complex on December 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

But while she might be out of jail, Karen is not yet out of the woods.

She’ll be forced to serve five years probation, and she won’t be allowed to drive for another 12 months.

Karen says she ‘blacked out’ after near-deadly crash

Karen says she “blacked out” after crashing her Maserati while intoxicated late last year.

Body cam footage shows a dazed Huger admitting to being drunk and rambling in bizarre fashion.

At one point, the 62-year-old reality star even referred to herself as Thomas Jefferson’s “concubine.”

Karen Huger attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2025 Presentation at Highline Stages on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for alice + olivia)

“I’m sitting there in the courtroom, like, I have to finally watch it, because I kept saying, ‘Well, surely they made a mistake, right, because everything’s not connecting for me,’” she said of the footage in a scene from RHOP.

“And I watched, and I’m telling you, I didn’t recognize that woman. I didn’t know her,” Huger told her husband.

Karen’s co-star Gizelle Bryant memorably offered an update on her friend and occasional rival during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I have been in contact with someone that’s very close to her about her safety and all that,” she told Andy Cohen during Karen’s stint behind bars.

“From what I understand, they love her up in where she is right now. They absolutely love her. They are loving the Grande Dame! And you know she’s running that thing,” Bryant continued, adding:

“I feel very good about the fact that she’s safe.”

Huger has been convicted of four driving violations in the past two decades. She has not yet spoken publicly about her release from prison.