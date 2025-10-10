Wendy Osefo, Real Housewives of Potomac Star, ARRESTED for Fraud

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Another Bravo personality is in trouble with the law.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ and other celebrity gossip outlets, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie Osefo have been arrested for fraud.

A grand jury indicted the reality star on insurance fraud, conspiracy insurance fraud and false statement to police officer on Thursday, October 9 based on these papers.

Wendy Osefo

As it stands now, Osefo is facing 16 charges, including seven felonies and a misdemeanor for making a false statement to a police officer.

Her spouse, meanwhile, is facing 18 charges, including nine felonies over allegedly giving false information in excess of $300, per the court records.

The couple was booked Thursday night in Westminster, Maryland

Wendy Osefo

Authorities allege that the semi-famous couple reported a burglary in April last year, claiming they found their bedroom ransacked after returning from a trip to Jamaica.

The thing is, Wendy was eventually seen in a social media post wearing the exact diamond ring that she had reported stolen to the police. OOPS!

Moreover, an investigation determined a multitude of items the Osefos said were stolen had been purchased, then returned to the store “where a full refund was provided prior to the alleged burglary.”

The documents indicate the couple had claimed a $450,000 personal property loss to an insurance company.

Wendy Osefo

The stars share children Karter, 11, Kruz, 9, and Kamrynn, 5.

News of their arrest comes a little over a month after their Real Housewives of Potomac costar Karen Huger was released from prison early on September 2 after serving six months in prison following a guilty verdict over a March 2024 car crash and DUI arrest near Bethesda, Maryland.

Previously, of course, Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice spent time behind bars for financial fraud.

Similarly, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is serving a 6.5-year sentence for her role in a wire fraud and money laundering scheme, with her release date set for November 3, 2026.

Wendy Osefo has been a cast member on Real Housewives of Potomac since Season 5 in 2020.