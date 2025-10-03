Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Separate After 28 Years of Marriage and Also That …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have split.

After nearly three decades of marriage, they have announced their separation.

Details on this “break” in their marriage are few and far between.

The world can only speculate as to whether the 2019 college admissions scandal that put them both in prison played a role.

Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli exit the Boston Federal Court house after a pre-trial hearing on August 27, 2019. (Photo Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are ‘taking a break’

In the pre-dawn darkness of Friday, October 3, a representative for Lori Loughlin told CNN that the actress and Mossimo Giannulli have separated.

“Lori and Mossimo are living apart and taking a break from their marriage,” the statement revealed.

Loughlin and Giannulli married in 1997 — having eloped that Thanksgiving.

That puts their marriage at just shy of 28 years.

And now, it is over.

Lori Loughlin attends an Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Lori Loughlin is an actress, still best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House about four decades ago.

Mossimo Giannulli is best known as her husband, but he is a fashion designer.

The two share adult daughters Olivia Jade (26) and Isabella Rose (27).

The 2019 arrest of Loughlin and Giannulli drew new awareness of and interest in their family.

Scandals can make or break a family. Especially if those scandals lead to prison time for both parents.

Lori Loughlin attends “Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride” Broadway Opening Night at Nederlander Theatre on August 18, 2025. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

It is not unreasonable to ask if the 2019 college admissions scandal played a role

In 2019, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were among more than 50 individuals involved in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Loughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman were by far the most famous names on the list.

(Truth be told, there are a lot of VPs and the companies that employ them that owe the two a debt of gratitude — because they became the faces of the scandal, instead of the wealthy-yet-non-famous)

Simply put, people were paying to get their children admitted to universities through various dishonest avenues.

In the case of Loughlin and Giannulli, they admitted to paying $500,000 to fraudulently present their daughters as crew team candidates.

Lori Loughlin attends an Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025. (Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Despite initially fighting the scandal, the then-married couple pleaded guilty in May 2020.

Ultimately, Loughlin’s prison sentence lasted for two months.

She got out in December 2020.

For his part, Giannulli served a five-month sentence, exiting prison in April 2021.

Prison is a miserable experience and rife with injustice. Yes, even for rich white people who are only behind bars for a matter of months.

Lori Loughlin attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Holly Robinson Peete on June 21, 2022. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Will they get back together?

Obviously, we do not know what caused Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli to separate.

Both of their daughters are adults. They committed a crime and then weathered a massive scandal together.

Plus, three decades of marriage sometimes shows couples that they’ve become different people.

(This is especially true if the first decades of a marriage are defined by raising children)

Perhaps, in time, we will learn the reason for this separation. They could even end up getting back together!

But, if they’re announcing the separation themselves, it feels like the soft launch of a divorce.