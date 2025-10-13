Taylor Swift Documentary: Coming Disney+! Really Soon!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Taylor Swift is headed to a small screen near you.

We can confirm that a documentary about the artist’s record-breaking Eras Tour, titled “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era,” will premiere on Disney+ on December 12.

The special six-part series will be accompanied by the simultaneous release of a new concert film, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” shot at the tour finale in Vancouver, B.C.

Just in case there wasn’t enough Taylor Swift in your life these days, you know?!?

Taylor Swift attends the 67th annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As announced on Good Morning America on Monday, the documentary will be “an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world,” spotlighting “performers, family members, and friends” including tour opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter and guests Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

The first two of the six episodes will go up for streaming on the aforementioned date, with two more episodes at a time each of the two weeks after that.

Swift, of course, just came out on October 3 with “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The studio album is selling at an historic pace, while songs such as “Wood” have the entire universe talking.

Taylor Swift performs on stage as part of her Eras Tour in Lisbon on May 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images)

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift wrote in a post announcing the projects on her social media. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

The concert film cited above bows at the same time as those first two docuseries episodes.

It will mark the first time fans have gotten a chance to see the material that was added to the Eras Tour from the “Tortured Poets Department” on the big screen.

Also, for those wondering:

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era” will be directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce and produced by Object & Animal.

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” meanwhile, is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.