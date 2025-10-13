Drew Barrymore Pregnant? Her Motherhood Journey, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Drew Barrymore pregnant?

After first becoming a famous (yet troubled) actress as a child herself, she is uniquely suited to understand some of the hurdles of growing up.

These days, Barrymore is a beloved talk show host. The world just wants to see her happy.

For those wondering if she’s pregnant, her motherhood journey is fortunately no secret.

Drew Barrymore is a mom

As we previously reported, Drew Barrymore’s history of marriage has been complex — and began much younger than it should have.

In February 2011, she began dating Will Kopelman, an art consultant and the scion of a bigwig at Chanel.

Later that year, he proposed to Barrymore. The world at large learned of their engagement in early 2012.

Barrymore and Kopelman married in June 2012. Three months later, she gave birth to their first of two children.

Despite the misery of their 2016 divorce, the exes are now on good terms. That is great news, since they continue to be co-parents.

Olive was born on September 26, 2012.

Both of Barrymore’s daughters appear rarely if at all in public images. That is very wise.

We know that Olive’s nickname has been “Bear,” which is adorable.

Since that time, Olive has become a teenager.

And she has been a big sister for almost her entire life.

She has two amazing daughters (and guards their privacy)

Drew Barrymore gave birth to Frankie on April 22, 2014.

Her pregnancy with Olive was very hush-hush.

However, given that she was already a married mom when she and Kopelman conceived Frankie, perhaps they felt no need to keep the news to themselves.

Barrymore did not hesitate at the time to tell people that she felt a sense of relief that she was having another daughter.

She joked that this was for hand-me-down reasons. It seems likely that she was also trying to preempt anyone asking if she felt disappointed to not be having a son. (People are weird and intrusive)

Though Barrymore did not keep her second pregnancy a secret, she has a different approach to her daughters’ actual privacy.

Remember, she grew up in the spotlight. And that fame from an early age had some very famous downsides.

Interestingly, she has revealed that her kids have asked about acting.

Her ruling, thus far, is that a school play is fine. But Barrymore has lived the life of a child actress and would not want that for her kids.

Their time to be nepo babies may come. But they’ll have to be a little older before they can walk in her footsteps. (And, honestly, who better to help them navigate the entertainment world than their mom?)

Is Drew Barrymore pregnant?

There is no evidence that she is pregnant in the here and now.

Given her age, it is unlikely that Drew Barrymore will become pregnant.

However, if she does, she is much more likely the share the news — on her talk show, for one thing — than she was when she was carrying Olive.

It really sounds like she’s happy with her life and her family situation as they are.

It sounds like Olive and Frankie are lucky to have her as a mom.