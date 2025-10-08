Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Feud Still On? Kidney Donor Speaks Out

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Feud rumors have long plagued Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa.

In 2017, Raisa donated a whole kidney for Gomez’s kidney transplant.

However, the years that followed saw rumors of feuding and reconciliation.

Just days before Gomez married Benny Blanco, Raisa spoke up. She’s tired of others putting words in her mouth.

Singer Selena Gomez and actress Francia Raisa attend the Billboard Women In Music 2017 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, on November 30, 2017. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Are Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa in a feud?

In a September 25 interview with reporter Magaly Ortiz, Francia Raisa shot down Selena Gomez feud rumors.

Specifically, she fielded questions about whether she and the singer and actress locked horns over Gomez’s health — like allegedly smoking and drinking — in the years following her kidney transplant.

“Well, right now you’re asking me is nonsense that has been in the media and there are too many rumors,” Raisa responded.

When it comes to Gomez’s personal health choices after the transplant, Raisa emphasized: “I’ve never said anything.”

She shared: “When that rumor came out that I had gotten angry or something like that because [Gomez] was smoking, I wasn’t aware of those rumors.”

In fact, it sounds like Raisa first heard of the rumor when TMZ reached out to her to ask if they were true.

She was working at the time and never spoke on the topic.

“So, what you’re asking me are rumors,” Raisa reiterated.

“No one knows what’s going on, and neither she nor I are talking about it,” she added.

Raisa offered: “One day, maybe we will address it.” But, clearly, she is in no rush.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

She is ‘very happy’ about the wedding, also

On September 27, a mere two days after Francia Raisa gave that interview, Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco.

There is no sign of Raisa having attended the nuptials.

However, Raisa said in the interview that she felt “very happy” for Gomez.

“She has a life and she is already a billionaire,” she noted, citing Selena Gomez’s net worth.

“And,” Raisa expressed, “I am grateful that I could do that for her.”

Francia Raisa attends the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s 2025 Impact Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 06, 2025. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for National Hispanic Media Coalition)

There is a chance that the line about Gomez’s wealth and life was shady or even backhanded.

After all, it serves as a reminder that the situation might be very different without that extremely generous kidney donation.

(Liver tissue can regenerate over time. Human beings cannot simply regrow kidneys. You can donate like this only once)

But that may be a bit of a leap.

She is congratulating Gomez on her financial success, on her health, and on her wedding. We don’t need to read malice into that.

Honoree Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa attend Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 30, 2017. (Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard)

Was the feud ever real? What was it about?

Rumors have repeatedly insisted that Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa had some sort of beef.

Some said that it was health — that Gomez was allegedly misusing her new lease on life.

Others claimed that they clashed over Gomez’s brief and ill-advised reunion with toxic ex Justin Bieber.

But the truth of the matter is that we don’t actually know.

Doing something nice for someone — even an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime act of generosity — does not always mean that they do what you want. It doesn’t even guarantee enduring friendship.

That’s why it’s called doing something nice, and not purchasing loyalty. People making up reasons for a feud may be confused on this topic — and projecting this confusion onto these two.